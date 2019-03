- The GBI is investigating a deadly shooting involving police officers in Athens.

Police say they were responding to calls about a man with a gun around 6:30 Friday evening along West Lake Drive.

When officers arrived at the scene, they met with a man who was holding what appeared to be a firearm in a "threatening manner," police said.

Officials say the officers asked the man to put his gun down several times, but he didn't follow their orders.

Instead, the man "charged the officers" and pointed the gun at them, police said.

Multiple officers shot at the man, who was then rushed to a hospital where he died.

So far, police have not identified the man.

All the officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave until they can finish the investigation.