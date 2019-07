- Police said a renowned Athens artist with no arms or hands became the victim of a brutal attack.

"You singled me out because I don't have hands," said 52-year-old Michael Davenport, known around town for his tributes to University of Georgia Bulldogs. He paints in public, and people gather to witness how Davenport paints and draws using only his mouth.

FOX 5 News obtained surveillance video of the attack. The ordeal happened June 23 at the corner of Lumpkin Street and Washington Street in Downtown Athens. As a man tossed a bottle at his head, Davenport tried to run after him and passed out.

"I woke up in the emergency room... I just broke down. Why? I want to know why the guy did something like that," he said.

Athens-Clarke County Police said 29-year-old Darian Kenney was responsible for the crime and arrested for aggravated assault.

Police don't have a motive for the crime. Davenport wonders if the suspect wanted to make fun of him.

Over the span of several decades, Davenport said Vince Dooley, many UGA alumni and tourists from around the world have purchased his artwork.

He now paints and draws with a rear-view mirror on his easel to protect himself.

"When you're drawing, you shouldn't [have to] protect yourself," he said.