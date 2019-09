- A man is recovering from a fractured arm and bruises after an armed robbery and assault in northeast Atlanta.

Police said the crime happened after midnight Thursday at the corner of Moreland Avenue and Hardee Street.

The victim, Gerald Souder, spoke with FOX 5 about the incident. He said it happened as he walked home from the Little Five Points area following a game of pool. He said he spoke to the stranger and the next thing he knew he was shoved to the ground, pistol-whipped and robbed.

"He turns around, knocks me down and points a gun at me..then hits me in the head with the gun," Souder said. "He ripped my pockets off and took my phone, my wallet, my pool stick even a pair of fingernail clippers."

Souder didn't get a detailed description of the suspect.

However, investigators said the armed robber used his credit card at a gas station. Souder hopes surveillance cameras at the business will help police track down his attacker.

"I hope the person who did it gets caught. When you got somebody walking around with a gun,

it is not safe that way," he added.