- Police have evacuated a building in Alpharetta after reports of a possible person armed near the business.

Officials say they were called to the Fiserv building on 2900 Westside Parkway in reference to a possible armed person.

At this time, police say no shots have been fired and that this is not an active shooter situation.

As a precaution, the building has been evacuated and police are performing a search floor by floor to make sure the area is safe.