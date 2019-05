- Police are searching for a 43-year-old man who has not been seen since Thursday morning.

According to the Dawson County Sheriff's Office, Justin Roush, was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt that said "Grease Monkey", with black shorts and white pin stripes, and black shoes.

Authorities said Roush was last seen walking and also goes by the nickname "Jay".

Roush is described as a white male, weighing about 200 pounds and 5'11 in height.

Anyone who has any information about Roush's whereabouts should call the Dawson County Sheriff's Office at 706-344-3535 or dial 911 immediately.