- A shootout at a DeKalb County apartment complex early Thursday morning left one man dead and two others in critical condition.

Police said the gunfight took place around 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning at the Vineyards at Flat Shoals complex, off of Flat Shoals Road.

The crime scene is large, and detectives told FOX 5 multiple rounds were fired. They also said there were several shooters, but they aren't sure how many. Detectives also do not know the role the men shot played in the gunfight, unsure whether they were firing or just victims. Investigators are trying to determine if the men lived in the complex and if they have any gunmen on the loose.

Crime scene technicians could be seen collecting a pile of clothes in the parking lot and hauled it away as evidence.