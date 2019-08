- Three men have been arrested in the armed robbery at a bank ATM in Griffin Friday afternoon.

It happened around 2 p.m. at the Region’s Bank located on W. Taylor Street. Griffin Police the men fled the scene in a gray Dodge Charger.

Deputies with the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office were able to almost immediately catch up with the car and give chase. The chase ended up on Interstate 75 around Exit 218 where Henry County Sheriff’s deputies were waiting.

Two of the men were quickly taken into custody and police said the third was captured a short time later. Their names were not immediately available for release.

It was not clear what charges the trio face.