- Cobb County police have arrested three people who they say shot a Georgia father while he was attempting to recover his stolen items from a vehicle.

Officials say 24-year-old George Anthony Vela died of multiple gunshot wounds on the 600 block of Hickory Trail the morning of July 22.

According to police, Vela and girlfriend, 23-year-old Yainerys Gil, had returned home from watching "The Lion King" with their children and realized they had been robbed.

Vela noticed a suspicious car parked near his home after the police left. He approached the car and saw all of the stolen items inside. When he confronted the driver, police say Vela was shot.

Wednesday, police say they arrested Gil, 19-year-old Christopher Gutierrez of Smyrna, and 19-year-old Zackary Franks of Mableton.

Vela's mother, Leigh Ann Smith, told the Marietta Daily Journal that Gil had been her son's high school sweetheart. Smith says the couple lived together and had two children.

All three suspects are in custody at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center. They have been charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.