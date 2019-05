- A driver in a stolen car fleeing from police crashed into a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Athens early Tuesday, according to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.

Two juveniles, a male and female, were taken into custody at the Northeast Georgia Youth Detention facility after the crash.

Police said the incident started about 4 a.m. when officers noticed a car driving erratically along Broad Street near downtown. Officers determined the vehicle was stolen, police said.

The driver took off, not stopping for officers. Police said the car headed south on Newton Street and then west on Baxter Street.

Police said they set up stop sticks near the intersection of Alps Road and Baxter Street, but the car avoided them. That’s when police said the driver lost control, sending the car into the Chick-fil-A parking lot and then smashing into the restaurant’s dining area.

A photo shared with FOX 5 News shows the car smashed through the shrubs lining the exterior of the building and collapsed an entire section of the restaurant. Debris was scattered throughout the interior.

Both juveniles appeared uninjured and refused any medical treatment.

The Chick-fil-A on Alps Road doesn’t open until 6 a.m., but employees were inside at the time preparing for the morning rush. They were not injured.

The male was later released to his parents, but police said the female faces multiple charges. Their names and ages have not been released.