- Police are investigating a triple shooting in College Park early Monday morning that left one person dead and two others injured.

It happened outside an apartment complex on Charlestown Drive.

According to police, a female went out Sunday and met two guys. She was planning on taking an Uber home to her apartment, where she lives with her boyfriend, but the guys offered to drive her home instead.

Investigators said as the three pulled into the apartment complex, the woman's boyfriend was waiting outside. Shortly after, the boyfriend starting firing shots.

The driver of the vehicle got out and shot back. Police said the driver, who was in his 30s, was shot and killed. Police said the female was shot in the neck. She was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

The boyfriend was also injured in the shooting. He's listed in stable condition.

According to police, the second guy in the vehicle ducked in the backseat during the shootout. He wasn't injured.

Police have not released any identities at this time.