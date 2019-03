Courtesy: Pickens County Sheriff's Office Courtesy: Pickens County Sheriff's Office

- Pickens County law enforcement and first responders are investigating after a helicopter crash Tuesday morning.

Pickens County Sheriff’s Office Captain Kris Stancil said the helicopter crashed in the 7800 block of Ellijay Road in Talking Rock.

“The helicopter had saws attached and appeared to be trimming trees near a power line and at some point the helicopter struck a tree,” Stancil said.

Stancil said the pilot, identified as Johnny Kent was airlifted to the hospital.

Though earlier Kent was alert and EMS staff were able to communicate with him, he died at Grady Memorial Hospital around 5:45 p.m.