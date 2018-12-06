< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story410344757" class="mod-wrapper date 2018-12-06

PEEPING TOM: Shopper says man violated her privacy with daughter by her side daughter by her side" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/peeping-tom-shopper-says-man-violated-her-privacy-with-daughter-by-her-side" addthis:title="PEEPING TOM: Shopper says man violated her privacy with daughter by her side"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-410344757.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-410344757");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_410344757_410387380_187080"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_410344757_410387380_187080";this.videosJson='[{"id":"410387380","video":"570370","title":"Man%20accused%20of%20taking%20up%20skirt%20photos","caption":"Man%20accused%20of%20taking%20up%20skirt%20photos","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F02%2FMan_accused_of_taking_up_skirt_photos_0_7343994_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F02%2FMan_accused_of_taking_up_skirt_photos_570370_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1654097328%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DbGUvHxDSoSM3GNFilVHFkV7pN-Y","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fpeeping-tom-shopper-says-man-violated-her-privacy-with-daughter-by-her-side"}},"createDate":"Jun 02 2019 11:28AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_410344757_410387380_187080",video:"570370",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/02/Man_accused_of_taking_up_skirt_photos_0_7343994_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Man%2520accused%2520of%2520taking%2520up%2520skirt%2520photos",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/02/Man_accused_of_taking_up_skirt_photos_570370_1800.mp4?Expires=1654097328&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=bGUvHxDSoSM3GNFilVHFkV7pN-Y",eventLabel:"Man%20accused%20of%20taking%20up%20skirt%20photos-410387380",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fpeeping-tom-shopper-says-man-violated-her-privacy-with-daughter-by-her-side"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Emilie Ikeda, FOX 5 News

Posted Jun 01 2019 10:36PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 02 2019 11:28AM EDT
Updated Jun 02 2019 11:29AM EDT <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-410344757-407176788"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/12/06/USF%20Publix%20.mpg.07_57_02_59.Still002_1544104006348.jpg_6494387_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/12/06/USF%20Publix%20.mpg.07_57_02_59.Still002_1544104006348.jpg_6494387_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/12/06/USF%20Publix%20.mpg.07_57_02_59.Still002_1544104006348.jpg_6494387_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/12/06/USF%20Publix%20.mpg.07_57_02_59.Still002_1544104006348.jpg_6494387_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/12/06/USF%20Publix%20.mpg.07_57_02_59.Still002_1544104006348.jpg_6494387_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410344757-407176788" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/12/06/USF%20Publix%20.mpg.07_57_02_59.Still002_1544104006348.jpg_6494387_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/12/06/USF%20Publix%20.mpg.07_57_02_59.Still002_1544104006348.jpg_6494387_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, ACWORTH, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - An Acworth woman said what started as a routine trip to her local grocery store morphed into a nightmare, after a man followed her around Publix and violated her privacy with her 9-year-old daughter by her side.</p> <p>Now, Acworth Police are searching for the Peeping Tom, who is accused of taking pictures up a woman's dress on May 26.</p> <p>"I felt a presence closer to me, and that's when I felt like I should turn around, and when I did I caught him," the victim explained to Fox 5. She said she didn't see him press the phone's camera button, but she "turned around quick enough to see it was still in camera mode before he flipped [the phone] all the way over and got back up."</p> <p>She told Fox 5 it happened twice -- first in the produce aisle, then again near the pharmacy. That's when she caught the man crouching down near the hem of her dress.</p> <p>Detectives hope someone will recognize the man seen in the store's surveillance photos: A white male, 5'8", 200 pounds. He was seen driving a silver sedan.</p> <p>"You just never think it's going to be you, and then when it does, it shocks you," the victim said. "I was scared."</p> <p>Despite feeling rattled by the incident, the woman wants her voice heard, warning others to be on the lookout for the Peeping Tom as we head into the summer season, when dresses are more common.</p> <p>"He's still out there with my picture," she shuttered. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WAGA_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404973" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/police-masked-group-vandalizes-dekalb-government-complex" title="Police: Masked group vandalizes DeKalb government complex" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/01/DeKalb_County___s_Maloof_Administrative__0_7343608_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/01/DeKalb_County___s_Maloof_Administrative__0_7343608_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/01/DeKalb_County___s_Maloof_Administrative__0_7343608_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/01/DeKalb_County___s_Maloof_Administrative__0_7343608_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/01/DeKalb_County___s_Maloof_Administrative__0_7343608_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="DeKalb County’s Maloof Administrative Building vandalism surveillance video" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: Masked group vandalizes DeKalb government complex</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Will Nunley</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 01 2019 05:10PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 01 2019 06:32PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>DeKalb County Police say a group of people, wearing masks, vandalized the Maloof Administrative Building in Decatur overnight. </p><p>The group was captured on security camera about 9:30pm, investigators say. As many as 26 people could be seen canvassing the area, breaking windows and spray painting the building. </p><p>Officials say the damage is 'significant'. FOX 5 saw crews working on the property Saturday morning. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/police-shooting-in-cartersville" title="Three dead in apparent murder-suicide near Cartersville" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/02/Three_dead_in_apparent_murder_suicide_ne_0_7343879_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/02/Three_dead_in_apparent_murder_suicide_ne_0_7343879_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/02/Three_dead_in_apparent_murder_suicide_ne_0_7343879_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/02/Three_dead_in_apparent_murder_suicide_ne_0_7343879_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/02/Three_dead_in_apparent_murder_suicide_ne_0_7343879_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Three dead in apparent murder-suicide near Cartersville" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Three dead in apparent murder-suicide near Cartersville</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span>, <span class="author">Alexa Liacko</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 01 2019 07:12PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 02 2019 10:44AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Cartersville Police confirm to FOX 5, a shooting happened in Cartersville Saturday afternoon that left three people dead.</p><p>The shooting took place near Rudy York Road NW and Mac Johnson Road NW.</p><p>Deputies say it was an apparent murder-suicide involving two men and one woman.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/national-news/active-shooter-reported-at-virginia-beach-courthouse-multiple-injuries" title="12 people killed in Virginia Beach shooting, police say" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/31/12_people_killed_in_Virginia_Beach_shoot_0_7340852_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/31/12_people_killed_in_Virginia_Beach_shoot_0_7340852_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/31/12_people_killed_in_Virginia_Beach_shoot_0_7340852_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/31/12_people_killed_in_Virginia_Beach_shoot_0_7340852_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/31/12_people_killed_in_Virginia_Beach_shoot_0_7340852_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Twelve people were killed in a shooting at the Virginia Beach municipal center on Friday." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>12 people killed in Virginia Beach shooting, police say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">fox5dc.com staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 04:57PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 01 2019 04:56PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Twelve people were killed in a shooting at the Virginia Beach municipal center on Friday.</p><p>The suspect is also dead, and several other people were injured, according to police. </p><p>The Wall Street Journal reports the suspect is DeWayne Craddock, 40. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/peeping-tom-shopper-says-man-violated-her-privacy-with-daughter-by-her-side"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/12/06/USF%20Publix%20.mpg.07_57_02_59.Still002_1544104006348.jpg_6494387_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="USF Publix .mpg.07_57_02_59.Still002_1544104006348.jpg-401385-401385.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>PEEPING TOM: Shopper says man violated her privacy with daughter by her side</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-shooting-in-cartersville"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/02/Three_dead_in_apparent_murder_suicide_ne_0_7343879_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Three_dead_in_apparent_murder_suicide_ne_0_20190602114540"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Three dead in apparent murder-suicide near Cartersville</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-masked-group-vandalizes-dekalb-government-complex"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/01/DeKalbPolice_Vandalism_060119_1559423875880_7343484_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="DeKalbPolice_Vandalism_060119_1559423875880.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police: Masked group vandalizes DeKalb government complex</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/firefighters-around-the-world-rally-to-support-son-of-georgia-firefighter"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/31/P%20FIREFIGHTER%20SON%20GRADUATION%2010P%20_00.00.14.12_1559361291176.png_7342380_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P FIREFIGHTER SON GRADUATION 10P _00.00.14.12_1559361291176.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Firefighters around the world rally to support son of Georgia firefighter</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" 