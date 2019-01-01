Passengers removed from flight with mysterious illness

TAMPA. Fla. (FOX 5 Atlanta) - Half a dozen passengers have been removed from a Tampa-bound flight due to a mystery illness.

The Frontier Airlines flight from Cleveland landed at Tampa International Airport around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

We're told health officials immediately boarded the plane and removed the six passengers.

Officials say they were not traveling together.

Tonight they're being held for observation.

Authorities haven't provided information on the symptoms passengers were experiencing or their conditions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

