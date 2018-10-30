Parents and teens discuss the dangers of sexting

- Sexting is a growing trend among American teenagers, according to recent data.

One Atlanta area group held a forum for families Tuesday geared towards addressing that growing trend as well as other issues impacting youth.

The Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power and Potential held its Parents' S.O.S. event at Meadowcreek High School in Gwinnett County.

The panel, moderated by FOX 5's Marissa Mitchell, featured a local police officer, attorney and child expert who joined teenagers in navigating the often-sensitive topics.

For more information on the GCAPP and their programs: gcapp.org/parents-sos .