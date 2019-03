- Boxes of weapons that were to be loaded onto a plane were stolen from an airport building at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

The theft of 20 semi-automatic Glock pistols occurred last Friday at one of the cargo complexes.

Somehow, two men walked upstairs to a loading platform, walked over to a pallet, and lifted the two boxes, according to airport spokesman Andrew Gobeil.

Each box had 10 cases with the brand new gun as well as three gun magazines, each with a capacity of 15 rounds.

An airline employee yelled at the men but they were already headed out of the building and into a car.

Atlanta officers are very concerned that so many weapons wound up in the wrong hands.