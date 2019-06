- Students in Lithonia are mourning the loss of one of their fellow classmates Monday.

The DeKalb County School District said a member of the Arabia Mountain High School dance team has died. DeKalb County Fire officials said firefighters responded to the school campus near the track after a report of a person down.

Emergency officials said they began to treat the student and eventually transported the student to the closest facility which was Emory Hillandale.

The school district issued the following statement Monday:

“The entire DeKalb County School District community, and especially the Arabia Mountain High School family, mourns the passing of a member of the school’s dance team. Our hearts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time.”

The family of Elyse Purefoy released this photo of her Monday.





Family members told FOX 5 News Elyse Purefoy collapsed Monday morning on campus, was taken to an area hospital and later died. A statement posted on their GoFundMe page reads:

“Today started just like any other day. I made you breakfast and lunch, and hugged you and told you to have fun at dance training. I smiled as I saw you and your brother get in the car to drive you to practice, but who could have known that you would not be coming home to us.

“The doctors did their best to bring you back but your heart just stopped working.

“Elyse you are a beautiful spirit. And we will miss you so much.

“Thank you to everyone who has called, prayed and shown support during our time of bereavement. There are no words to describe the hurt and loss we feel.

“We love you Elyse...”

Officials said the cause of death is still under investigation.