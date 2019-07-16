< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. News driving sting"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/news/officers-pose-as-construction-workers-for-hands-free-driving-sting">Officers pose as construction workers for hands-free driving sting</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/mark-owens-of-star-94-talks-day-two-of-amazon-prime-day"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Mark Owens of Star 94 talks day two of Amazon Prime Day"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/mark-owens-of-star-94-talks-day-two-of-amazon-prime-day">Mark Owens of Star 94 talks day two of Amazon Prime Day</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/hosea-helps-putting-on-a-back-to-school-jamboree"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/Hosea_Helps_back_to_school_jamboree_0_7525788_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Nonprofit Hosea Helps putting on a Back to School Jamboree"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/hosea-helps-putting-on-a-back-to-school-jamboree">Nonprofit Hosea Helps putting on a Back to School Jamboree</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/tuesday-night-clock-group-keeps-time-ticking"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/P%20TUESDAY%20NIGHT%20CLOCK%20GROUP_00.01.03.09_1563289020325.png_7525840_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Tuesday Night Clock Group keeps time ticking"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/tuesday-night-clock-group-keeps-time-ticking">Tuesday Night Clock Group keeps time ticking</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/waga/news/officers-pose-as-construction-workers-for-hands-free-driving-sting">Officers pose as construction workers for hands-free driving sting</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/mark-owens-of-star-94-talks-day-two-of-amazon-prime-day">Mark Owens of Star 94 talks day two of Amazon Prime Day</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/hosea-helps-putting-on-a-back-to-school-jamboree">Nonprofit Hosea Helps putting on a Back to School Jamboree</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/tuesday-night-clock-group-keeps-time-ticking">Tuesday Night Clock Group keeps time ticking</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/news/police-alpharetta-building-evacuated-after-report-of-armed-person">All-clear in Alpharetta after report of possible armed person</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/health/fox-medical-team/do-i-have-dementia-">How to spot age-related memory loss</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/netcams">Netcams</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/savannahcams">Savannah Cams</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/storm">Download the App</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-goodday" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/goodday" data-dropdown="drop-nav-goodday" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Good Day</a> <div id="drop-nav-goodday" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/pet-of-the-day">Pet of the Day</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/about-good-day">About Good Day</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/mark-owens-of-star-94-talks-day-two-of-amazon-prime-day"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Mark Owens of Star 94 talks day two of Amazon Prime Day"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/mark-owens-of-star-94-talks-day-two-of-amazon-prime-day">Mark Owens of Star 94 talks day two of Amazon Prime Day</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/hosea-helps-putting-on-a-back-to-school-jamboree"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/Hosea_Helps_back_to_school_jamboree_0_7525788_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Nonprofit Hosea Helps putting on a Back to School Jamboree"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/hosea-helps-putting-on-a-back-to-school-jamboree">Nonprofit Hosea Helps putting on a Back to School Jamboree</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/tuesday-night-clock-group-keeps-time-ticking"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/P%20TUESDAY%20NIGHT%20CLOCK%20GROUP_00.01.03.09_1563289020325.png_7525840_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Tuesday Night Clock Group keeps time ticking"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/tuesday-night-clock-group-keeps-time-ticking">Tuesday Night Clock Group keeps time ticking</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/fighting-for-fitness-with-george-foreman-iii"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/boxing%201_1563269397802.jpg_7525261_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Fighting for fitness with George Foreman III"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/fighting-for-fitness-with-george-foreman-iii">Fighting for fitness with George Foreman III</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/mark-owens-of-star-94-talks-day-two-of-amazon-prime-day">Mark Owens of Star 94 talks day two of Amazon Prime Day</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/hosea-helps-putting-on-a-back-to-school-jamboree">Nonprofit Hosea Helps putting on a Back to School Jamboree</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/tuesday-night-clock-group-keeps-time-ticking">Tuesday Night Clock Group keeps time ticking</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/fighting-for-fitness-with-george-foreman-iii">Fighting for fitness with George Foreman III</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/instant-offers-for-your-home-convenience-at-a-price">Instant offers for your home: convenience at a price</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/how-to-avoid-online-shopping-traps-on-prime-day">How to avoid online shopping traps on Prime Day</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <div id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/high5-sports">High 5 Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/falcons">Falcons</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/braves">Braves</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/atlanta-united">Atlanta United</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/hawks">Hawks</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/worldcup">Women's World Cup</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/about-the-fox-5-sports-team">About FOX 5 Sports</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/mark-owens-of-star-94-talks-day-two-of-amazon-prime-day"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Mark Owens of Star 94 talks day two of Amazon Prime Day"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/mark-owens-of-star-94-talks-day-two-of-amazon-prime-day">Mark Owens of Star 94 talks day two of Amazon Prime Day</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/hosea-helps-putting-on-a-back-to-school-jamboree"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/Hosea_Helps_back_to_school_jamboree_0_7525788_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Nonprofit Hosea Helps putting on a Back to School Jamboree"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/hosea-helps-putting-on-a-back-to-school-jamboree">Nonprofit Hosea Helps putting on a Back to School Jamboree</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/tuesday-night-clock-group-keeps-time-ticking"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/P%20TUESDAY%20NIGHT%20CLOCK%20GROUP_00.01.03.09_1563289020325.png_7525840_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Tuesday Night Clock Group keeps time ticking"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/tuesday-night-clock-group-keeps-time-ticking">Tuesday Night Clock Group keeps time ticking</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/fighting-for-fitness-with-george-foreman-iii"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/boxing%201_1563269397802.jpg_7525261_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Fighting for fitness with George Foreman III"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/fighting-for-fitness-with-george-foreman-iii">Fighting for fitness with George Foreman III</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/mark-owens-of-star-94-talks-day-two-of-amazon-prime-day">Mark Owens of Star 94 talks day two of Amazon Prime Day</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/hosea-helps-putting-on-a-back-to-school-jamboree">Nonprofit Hosea Helps putting on a Back to School Jamboree</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/tuesday-night-clock-group-keeps-time-ticking">Tuesday Night Clock Group keeps time ticking</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/fighting-for-fitness-with-george-foreman-iii">Fighting for fitness with George Foreman III</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/instant-offers-for-your-home-convenience-at-a-price">Instant offers for your home: convenience at a price</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/how-to-avoid-online-shopping-traps-on-prime-day">How to avoid online shopping traps on Prime Day</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-aboutus" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/aboutus" data-dropdown="drop-nav-aboutus" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">About Us</a> <ul id="drop-nav-aboutus" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/bios">FOX 5 People</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/jobs">Jobs at FOX 5</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/internships">Internships</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/tv-listings">What's on FOX 5</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/captioning">Closed Captioning</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/community">Helping Hands</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/live">Watch FOX 5 News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/i-team/call-for-action">Call for Action</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/aboutus">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> Officers pose as construction workers for hands-free driving sting Officers pose as construction workers for hands-free driving sting 16 2019 02:49PM By FOX 5 News
Posted Jul 16 2019 02:57PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 16 2019 02:49PM EDT url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/V%20COBB%20HANDS%20FREE%20OPERATION%2012P_00.00.01.17_1563303430069.png_7526359_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418460783-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/V%20COBB%20HANDS%20FREE%20OPERATION%2012P_00.00.01.17_1563303430069.png_7526359_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418460783-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="V COBB HANDS FREE OPERATION 12P_00.00.01.17_1563303430069.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/V%20COBB%20HANDS%20FREE%20OPERATION%2012P_00.00.07.26_1563303430060.png_7526358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418460783-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="V COBB HANDS FREE OPERATION 12P_00.00.07.26_1563303430060.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/V%20COBB%20HANDS%20FREE%20OPERATION%2012P_00.00.28.13_1563303433085.png_7526360_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418460783-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="V COBB HANDS FREE OPERATION 12P_00.00.28.13_1563303433085.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/V%20COBB%20HANDS%20FREE%20OPERATION%2012P_00.00.38.00_1563303433246.png_7526361_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418460783-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="V COBB HANDS FREE OPERATION 12P_00.00.38.00_1563303433246.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-418460783-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WAGA_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/V%20COBB%20HANDS%20FREE%20OPERATION%2012P_00.00.01.17_1563303430069.png_7526359_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="V COBB HANDS FREE OPERATION 12P_00.00.01.17_1563303430069.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/V%20COBB%20HANDS%20FREE%20OPERATION%2012P_00.00.07.26_1563303430060.png_7526358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="V COBB HANDS FREE OPERATION 12P_00.00.07.26_1563303430060.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/V%20COBB%20HANDS%20FREE%20OPERATION%2012P_00.00.28.13_1563303433085.png_7526360_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="V COBB HANDS FREE OPERATION 12P_00.00.28.13_1563303433085.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img COBB COUNTY, Ga. COBB COUNTY, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta) - Undercover law enforcement officials came together in Cobb County Tuesday to ticket distracted drivers.

Tuesday morning, the Cobb County Police Department, the Acworth Police Department, and the Kennesaw Police Department staged a hands-free traffic operation.

Officers dressed up as construction workers posed at the intersection of Cobb Parkway and Blue Springs Road from 9 a,m, to noon to catch drivers playing on their phones.

They then radioed to patrol officers down the road to pull the violators over.

In total, officers issued 65 citations for cell phone violations. They also issued 16 seatbelt violations, seven license violations, 13 other citations, and one arrest.

Police say looking down at your phone for just seconds is illegal and could cause a major crash. 