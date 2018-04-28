Police: Officer shoots, kills woman in Johns Creek

- The GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in which a female suspect was killed in Johns Creek.

Officials say that the incident occurred near Northview High School.

According to Johns Creek Police police, officers responded to a home in the 300 block of Winherst Lane after a dispatcher received a call that a woman was armed with a knife at the house.

The woman was later identified as 36-year-old Shukri Ali Said.

The officers then found Said carrying the knife on Abbots Bridge Road at the intersection of Sweet Creek Road.

Police say the officers attempted to de-escalate the situation to try to get Said to drop the knife. When other attempts, including using a taser and a "foam exact impact round" failed, an officer fired at Said.

Said was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave while the GBI investigates the shooting.