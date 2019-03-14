< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fnearly-50-students-involved-in-high-school-sexting-scandal width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Nearly 50 students involved in high school sexting scandal 14 2019 07:16PM (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - A north Georgia high school is holding a community meeting Thursday evening after nearly 50 students were caught in a sexting scandal.</p><p>School officials said students at Union County High in Blairsville were sharing naked photos of their classmates.</p><p>Parents from both the high school and middle school are expected to attend Thursday night’s meeting. It will focus on the dangers, warning signs, and the legal ramifications.</p><p>School officials said about 46 students between the ages of 14 and 18 could be prosecuted for felony child pornography for sending those photos. 