- A north Georgia high school is holding a community meeting Thursday evening after nearly 50 students were caught in a sexting scandal.

School officials said students at Union County High in Blairsville were sharing naked photos of their classmates.

Parents from both the high school and middle school are expected to attend Thursday night’s meeting. It will focus on the dangers, warning signs, and the legal ramifications.

School officials said about 46 students between the ages of 14 and 18 could be prosecuted for felony child pornography for sending those photos. That is about six percent of the student body at the high school.

The students were suspended or transferred to an alternative school based on the severity of their actions, school officials said.

School police continue to investigate, but administrators said they are not necessarily pushing for prosecution.