A 14-year-old girl is in custody facing a felony murder charge after the stabbing death of a 19-year-old new mother, according to Atlanta Police.

Officers said the stabbing happened during a large fight in the driveway of a house on Venus Place around 7 p.m. Sunday. The victim identified by relatives as Ta'Lela Stevenson was stabbed in the back of her neck and died at Grady Memorial Hospital. A man, 18-year-old Garry Banks, was also stabbed but is listed in stable condition, FOX 5 has learned.

Stevenson's mother, Alfonza Simmons, said her daughter was injured when she ran outside of the house to protect her 14-year-old sister who was being beaten by other women and girls.

"When I looked up, my daughter grabbed me around my neck and collapsed in my arms with blood everywhere," Simmons said.

She added there had been disputes among the neighborhood youth in the days leading up to the fight. She said her teen daughter was being bullied.

"They just came over here, furious, for no reason..." she stressed. "For what? Why? You don't know us. Why would you dislike us?"

Simmons said Stevenson graduated from Douglas High School in May of last year and had dreams of becoming a nurse or an attorney. Now, she leaves behind a one-month-old baby girl who will grow up without a mother.

"I am hurt. I just want justice. That's all I want. It should have never happened," Simmons said.

The 14-year-old suspect is being held at the Fulton County Youth Detention Center.