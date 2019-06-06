She watches with a curious expression as if she was trying to place the familiar video of a concert, but she also recognized the song and then sees herself. Her face quickly turns into a fully shocked but joy-filled expression. She knows, but it still is all too real.
Still standing on the 50-yard line, her two hands crossed over her mouth, the 36-foot-by-73-foot screen goes black slowly revealing in white lettering "To the love of my life, Kaytlin."
The next 4 minutes and 14 seconds show patches of memories and video sows together representing a comforting quilt which has been their relationship so far. From football games at Franklin High School to trips to Disney World, Universal Studios, and the fair to, of course, going to see Eric Church in concert.
Clark said despite a harmonious handicap, Kaytlin always asks him to sing.
"Although I am musically impaired, and quite frankly cannot carry a tune in a bucket, I still sing this song to her all the time," he wrote.
The final shot of Clark's produced video being shown inside the stadium is of an airplane flying over Ed Bryant Stadium at their high school in Carnesville, where they met.
Clark then joins Kaytlin in the middle of the field in Athens, wraps his arms around him, pulls her close to him, and kisses her as she laughs.
He pulls away as she yells something we can't quite make out at him.
Clark then does something which is rarely ever advised on the 50-yard line of Sanford Stadium unless it’s at the end of a game: he takes a knee. But this isn’t the end. It hopefully is just the beginning.
The actually "popping of the question" can't be heard, but doesn't need to be heard. He opens the ring box, pulls the ring out as she moves closer to him, and despite an obvious nervousness, doesn't fumble as he puts the ring on her finger and stands up as he kisses her.
The scene then cuts to the couple hold hands, showing off her new ring.
Just in case anyone had any doubts, Clark clears up what happened:
“Kaytlin said yes, but not before I struggled getting the ring box open haha. It was a beautiful moment that I will never forget. I cannot wait to continue making memories with Kaytlin. We will travel the world, go to more concerts, see Mickey, have a family, and love God, each other, & others for the rest of our lives.”
Congratulation, Clark and Kaytlin!
Posted Jun 06 2019 08:04PM EDT
Updated Jun 06 2019 10:05PM EDT
Federal regulators voted Thursday to give phone companies the right to block unwanted calls without getting customers' permission first.
The Federal Communications Commission's move could make call-blocking widespread and help consumers dodge annoying robocalls, which have exploded into a problem that pesters Americans on the level of billions of calls a month.
One caveat: Phone companies don't actually have to do anything, and they could start charging you if they do — just as they now charge for some caller ID features and other extras. The FCC expects phone companies to offer these tools for free, but it doesn't require them to.
Posted Jun 06 2019 07:44PM EDT
Updated Jun 06 2019 10:04PM EDT
A British Airways passenger claims he had to sit for the duration of a flight from London to Seattle with what appeared to be dried vomit on his seat and wasn't offered an alternative place to sit.
Passenger Dave Gildea upgraded to business class for the May 21 flight and made the discovery while up in the air, according to Sun Online Travel .
"I had upgraded to business class at the airport in London Heathrow and was assigned seats 64K,” the 38-year-old told the website. "I didn't notice anything until about two hours into the British Airways flight when I popped down the foot stool so I could get some sleep and saw the vomit on the seat.”
Posted Jun 06 2019 06:08PM EDT
Updated Jun 06 2019 10:01PM EDT
Four Oklahoma teenagers are being hailed as heroes after they rushed to save a 90-year-old grandmother of 42 grandchildren from her burning home.
Three weeks ago, Catherine Ritchie, of Sapulpa, Oklahoma, had just finished brushing her teeth and hair when she turned around to see flames covering her bed. She tried putting the flames out by throwing blankets and pillows on the fire, but the heavy smoke and heat soon disoriented her.
Ritchie struggled to get out of her room, but somehow ended up walking into her closet a few times instead of into her hallway. She pushed an emergency call button she wore as a necklace, called 911 and continued trying to navigate her way out of the smoke-filled room.