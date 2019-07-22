Turns out, Stephen "Mr. Steve" Spray is a staple at the Madison Chick-fil-A, having worked there for nine years.
“Mr. Steve never fails to walk up to your table and ask how your day is going and always tried to make your day better than it was before you saw him,” Calden said.
The kindhearted employee told Calden he didn’t know the woman, but the “Spirit led him to pray for her,” calling it a blessing.
“That’s not unusual,” Spray told her. “I work at a place where if I’m led to pray for someone, I’m able to do that and I’ll do it right on the spot. People need prayer, encouragement, and love. That’s what we try to do here.”
Calden said there’s something special about the Madison Chick-fil-A and the people who work there.
“As soon as we enter we are greeted by our names, it’s seriously unreal,” she said. “They hold my baby when my hands are full and go out of their way to make us feel good. The other day we were leaving and an employee ran for the door to hug my daughter before she could leave. They don’t do what they do for recognition. These employees have hearts that are led by Jesus and its evident every time we enter their restaurant.”
Calden said Mr. Steve had no idea she was taking his picture and he prayed for the woman because that’s simply the type of person he is.
“And because of who he represents, Christ,” she said.
WAGA reported this story from Atlanta.
Posted Jul 22 2019 09:54AM EDT
Updated Jul 22 2019 09:59AM EDT
Two-time Academy Award-winner Mahershala Ali is going to be "Blade."
Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige closed out an epic presentation Saturday at Comic-Con with the news.
Ali joined his fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe stars on stage and simply put on a black baseball hat that had the word "Blade."
Posted Jul 21 2019 05:41PM EDT
Updated Jul 22 2019 10:39AM EDT
After a tumultuous and bizarre week in Washington, President Trump unexpectedly dropped in on the wedding of PJ Mongelli and Nicole Marie Mongelli on Saturday night at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey, as enthusiastic attendees broke into chants of "USA."
Fox News is told the bride and groom are huge fans of the president, had dreamed of him attending their wedding and got engaged at the golf club in 2017. Flags and pro-Trump banners could be seen at the event.
The bride said she'd sent numerous requests to the president in hopes he would attend -- and that Trump ended up paying two visits to separate wedding events. At the first event, he vowed to show up to the second, and kept his word.
Posted Jul 19 2019 10:36PM EDT
Updated Jul 19 2019 11:49PM EDT
A little kitten got itself stuck in a tight spot.
Roswell firefighters had to pull the kitten from a wall inside of a business.
The firefighters had to cut a hole in the wall to get to the cat.