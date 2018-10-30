Little girl transforms her wheelchair to become Ruth Bader Ginsburg

A little girl from New Jersey has the ultimate costume this Halloween.

Julia Talbot is dressing up as Ruth Bader Ginsburg and she's using her wheelchair to help.

Her mother, Lisa, posted the photo of her dressed up as the 85-year-old supreme court justice on Twitter.

Lisa says Julia was born with microcephaly.

The condition has limited the use of her hands and keeps her from walking and talking, but it has never dampened her spirits or her sense of humor.

Lisa says it's important to base Julia's costumes on strong, empowered women. Last year, she had a Game of Thrones costume.

Lisa says they chose justice Ginsburg this year because of all she has achieved.

The photo has been retweeted and liked thousands of times.