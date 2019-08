A parody version of an iconic board game is taking social media by storm.

Hasbro, makers of the classic Monopoly board game is rolling out a board based on socialism.

With the tagline "Winning is for capitalists," the new game intentionally goes against the point of the original, in which players try to grab up real estate and force their competitors into complete bankruptcy.

Monopoly: Socialism is community-focused, but some say it's poking fun of ideas such as vegan restaurants, all-winners school, and environmentalism.

A Rutgers University history professor called the game "mean-spirited" and "ill-informed," claiming that it doesn't truly understand socialism.

I bought a copy of Hasbro's mean-spirited and woefully ill-informed "MONOPOLY: SOCIALISM" board game so you don't have to - a thread 1/ pic.twitter.com/YhZWDjkAnj — Nick Kapur (@nick_kapur) August 21, 2019

Previously, the company had made a Monopoly spoofing Millennials.