e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var Dunwoody Pearl Harbor survivor celebrates 100th birthday

Posted Jul 09 2019 01:25PM EDT
Updated Jul 09 2019 10:12PM EDT data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/09/Dunwoody%20Pearl%20Harbor%20Survivor_1562693088012.png_7495131_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/09/Dunwoody%20Pearl%20Harbor%20Survivor_1562693088012.png_7495131_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/09/Dunwoody%20Pearl%20Harbor%20Survivor_1562693088012.png_7495131_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/09/Dunwoody%20Pearl%20Harbor%20Survivor_1562693088012.png_7495131_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Pearl Harbor survivor Garrie&nbsp;Phillips, who celebrates her 100th&nbsp;birthday on July 10" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Pearl Harbor survivor Garrie Phillips, who celebrates her 100th birthday on July 10</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417087023-417086574" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/09/Dunwoody%20Pearl%20Harbor%20Survivor_1562693088012.png_7495131_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/09/Dunwoody%20Pearl%20Harbor%20Survivor_1562693088012.png_7495131_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/09/Dunwoody%20Pearl%20Harbor%20Survivor_1562693088012.png_7495131_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/09/Dunwoody%20Pearl%20Harbor%20Survivor_1562693088012.png_7495131_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/09/Dunwoody%20Pearl%20Harbor%20Survivor_1562693088012.png_7495131_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Pearl Harbor survivor Garrie&nbsp;Phillips, who celebrates her 100th&nbsp;birthday on July 10" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Pearl Harbor survivor Garrie Phillips, who celebrates her 100th birthday on July 10</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:cal.callaway@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/most-popular/dunwoody-pearl-harbor-survivor-celebrates-100th-birthday">Cal Callaway</a>, <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/most-popular/dunwoody-pearl-harbor-survivor-celebrates-100th-birthday">FOX 5 News </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 01:25PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 10:12PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-417087023" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DUNWOODY, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - A Dunwoody woman who survived the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor will celebrate a milestone birthday on Wednesday.</p> <p>The Dogwood Forest of Dunwoody Assisted Living Community will hold a birthday party Wednesday afternoon for Garrie Phillips as she celebrates her 100th birthday.</p> <p>Her life story includes witnessing and surviving the “Day of Infamy” as described by President Franklin Roosevelt, the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 6, 1941 that entered the United States into World War II.</p> <p>Ms. Garrie, as she’s now known, married Tom Crayton on Sept. 20, 1941.</p> <p>Two months after their wedding, Crayton, who served in the Navy, was assigned by the Navy to Pearl Harbor for a mine sweep. Soon afterward, Ms. Garrie moved to Hawaii to be with her husband.</p> <p>On the morning of the attack, Tom was on duty with his wife alone in their apartment.</p> <p>When she heard the bombing, Garrie ran outside and saw the Japanese aircraft surrounding U.S. ships.</p> <p>By 10 a.m. that day, Garrie heard the announcement from Roosevelt that the U.S. had declared war against Japan.</p> <p>Garrie and Tom had a daughter together. Tom later died in Pearl Harbor while serving in the Navy.</p> <p>Ms. Garrie remarried and had a son with her second husband. Her skin also tanned easily." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman's ‘innocent-looking freckle' turns out to be melanoma</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Taylor Hayes</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 08:51PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 10:37PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An Iowa woman discovered earlier this year that a freckle on her nose was actually melanoma, a deadly form of skin cancer, and is now hoping to warn others about the dangers of tanning and the importance of sun protection.</p><p>“If I had not been as fixated as I was on tanning, this probably would not have happened,” Lisa Ryan said.</p><p>Ryan, who works as a communications director for a senior living organization in Des Moines, first noticed what looked like a “freckle or age spot” years ago. She remembered seeing it while doing her makeup for her daughter’s wedding in 2015, saying that the spot wasn’t big or dark — it was just a “normal looking freckle.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/petition-calls-for-mcdonalds-burger-king-to-eliminate-plastic-toys-from-kids-meals" title="Petition calls for McDonald's, Burger King to eliminate plastic toys from kids' meals" data-articleId="417170876" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/Petition_calls_for_end_to_plastic_toys_i_0_7497214_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/Petition_calls_for_end_to_plastic_toys_i_0_7497214_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/Petition_calls_for_end_to_plastic_toys_i_0_7497214_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/Petition_calls_for_end_to_plastic_toys_i_0_7497214_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/Petition_calls_for_end_to_plastic_toys_i_0_7497214_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A petition in the U.K. has gotten thousands of signatures in an effort to get McDonald's and Burger King to stop giving out plastic toys in kids' meals." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Petition calls for McDonald's, Burger King to eliminate plastic toys from kids' meals</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 07:58PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 09:01PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Thousands in the U.K. are pushing McDonald’s and Burger King to eliminate plastic toys from being included in the brands’ kids' meals.</p><p>A petition calling for the end of plastic toys – started by mom Rachael Wood and her daughters Ella and Caitlin – has so far received over 332,000 signatures.</p><p>“We are Ella and Caitlin aged 9 and 7, and we’ve been learning all about the environment at school and the problem of plastic. It made us very sad to see how plastic harms wildlife and pollutes the ocean, and we want to change this. That’s why we want Burger King and McDonald’s to think of the environment and stop giving plastic toys with their kids meals,” the petition reads.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/man-who-had-a-few-too-many-calls-uber-to-take-abandoned-baby-bird-to-rescue-facility" title="Man who had ‘a few too many' calls Uber to take abandoned baby bird to rescue facility" data-articleId="417170796" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/Man_who_had____a_few_too_many____calls_U_0_7497210_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/Man_who_had____a_few_too_many____calls_U_0_7497210_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/Man_who_had____a_few_too_many____calls_U_0_7497210_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/Man_who_had____a_few_too_many____calls_U_0_7497210_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/Man_who_had____a_few_too_many____calls_U_0_7497210_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="An abandoned baby bird was the sole passenger of an Uber ride when it arrived at a northern Utah wildlife rescue, after a man who was drinking with friends called the driver." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man who had ‘a few too many' calls Uber to take abandoned baby bird to rescue facility</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amy Lieu</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 08:41PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 09:00PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An abandoned baby bird was the sole passenger of an Uber ride when it arrived at a northern Utah wildlife rescue, after a man who was drinking with friends called the driver. </p><p>The orphaned Lesser Goldfinch was taken to the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Northern Utah. 