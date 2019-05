- A group at Virginia-Highland Church are recycling in a unique way while helping the homeless of Atlanta.

The group, which calls themselves the Mad Matters, comes together on the first Saturday of every month in the church basement to weave sleeping mats. But instead of yarn, the group used plarn, plastic bags turned into crocheting material.

The group works in together with the Trinity Community Ministries, an Atlanta-based group dedicated to helping homeless men reclaimed their lives.

The mat makers said they have plenty of plastic bags, but what they really could use is more hands involved.

