Christian's mom, Courtney Moore, captured the heartwarming moment as her son grabbed Connor's hand, letting his classmate know he was going to be just fine.
WAGA reported this story from Atlanta.
Posted Aug 26 2019 11:39AM EDT
Updated Aug 26 2019 11:50AM EDT
Two sisters are taking on their district's school lunch debt, one cup of lemonade at a time.
Hannah and Hailey, of Lexington, North Carolina, spent part of their summer making and selling lemonade. However, the profits were not for them.
The girls created their lemonade stand to help pay off some of their school district's lunch debt.
Posted Aug 26 2019 10:37AM EDT
Updated Aug 26 2019 10:42AM EDT
Sunday night marked the season six premiere of Starz's hit show "Power."
The show has served up twists, turns, and head-spinning surprises ever since it premiered in 2014. Now, it's time for one final round of the drama.
There were lots of surprises for fans, starting with a new theme song. R&B singer Joe was replaced with Trey Songz, leaving fans upset.
Posted Aug 26 2019 10:32AM EDT
Updated Aug 26 2019 10:33AM EDT
Make sure you give your pup some extra love on Monday. That's because it's National Dog Day!
National Dog Day is meant to honor our four-legged friends and the service dogs that bring comfort to those in need.
August 16 is also dedicated to the dogs in local shelters that need forever homes.