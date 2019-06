- Scamp the Tramp brings new meaning to the phrase "a face only a mother could love," but under that rough exterior is a heart of gold.

Scamp is officially the world's ugliest dog after taking home the top prize at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in California.

The bug-eyed pooch was rescued off the streets of Compton three years ago.

He now spends his days visiting senior citizen centers and schools.

Scamp's owner won a giant trophy, $15,000, and a donation of the same amount to an animal shelter.

