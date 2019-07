- Morehouse College said it has placed an assistant dean on unpaid administrative leave and have launched a full investigation following a series of now-viral tweets by a student which outlines accusations against the employee.

"Demarcus Crews has been placed on unpaid administrative leave effective immediately pending more information from the investigation," Morehouse College President Dr. David A. Thomas wrote in a letter posted on the college's Twitter account.

Crews is listed on his LinkedIn account as the "Interim Director of Housing and Residential Education at Morehouse College" and "Assistant Dean of the College for Retention Services." He is listed as the "Assistant Director of Student Services" on the college's website.

In a series of videos posted on the student's Twitter account Tuesday night, he outlines his claims against Crews, calling him out by name, and claims against how the college's Title IX office handled his complaints. The student claimed the lack of response by the college prompted him to make the videos to try to get the college's attention.

"Overnight, we assembled our senior leadership to quickly address this matter," President Thomas wrote.

The letter mentioned the school has launched a full investigation, placed Crews on leave, and have reached out to the student in the video.

A statement sent to FOX 5 from the college reads:

"Morehouse College is investigating allegations of sexual misconduct made by students on social media. The employee mentioned in the complaints has been placed on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

"Maintaining a safe and secure campus for students, faculty, staff, and visitors is a priority at Morehouse College. We will take appropriate and immediate action against anyone involved in compromising the safety of our community. We have demonstrated that in our urgent response to these allegations. Our support goes out to anyone who feels that they are a victim of sexual misconduct.

"Our Sexual Misconduct Policy and Procedures provide for disciplinary action, including dismissal, if any student, faculty, or staff member engages in inappropriate behavior. Incidents can be reported by calling our hotline at 888-299-9540."

The student posted a follow-up video Wednesday saying he met with the college officials, but he is considering legal action for what he alleges is inaction on the college's part.

Morehouse College is a private men's liberal arts colleges and one of the Historically Black Colleges and Universities in Atlanta.