Men rob Atlanta phone store at gunpoint

- The search is on for two gunmen who police say robbed a Metro PCS store, forcing a worker to kneel at gunpoint during the heist.

The robbery happened at a store off Ralph David Abernathy by West End Mall the afternoon of June 24.

Police say the two men stole cash and several cell phones.

No one inside the store was physically hurt.

Police said both suspects were black men in their mid-to-late 20s. One suspect had scruffy facial hair and was wearing a gray Atlanta ball cap, gray T-shirt, black shorts, and white low-top shoes. The other was "heavy-set" and wearing a black Memphis Grizzlies ball cap, white T-shirt, gray shorts, and black Nike Air high-tops.

The suspects were last seen in a late-model dark blue or dark-colored Nissan Versa.