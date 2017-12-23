Mattie's call: 28-year-old woman went missing on December 23

- The Clayton County Police Department has issued a Mattie's call and is seeking the public's help in the search for missing 28-year-old Ruwhiy Barrow.

Barrow was last seen around 11 a.m. on December 23. At the time she was wearing a red plaid shirt with blue jeans, a camouflage jacket and a pink backpack. She was spotted leaving her personal care facility.

Barrow is described as 5 feet and 4 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds. She was diagnosed with Bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. Police believe she does not have her medication with her.

Anyone with information on where she might be should call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747 or dial 911.