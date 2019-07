- A 17-year-old Marietta teen is behind bars at the Cobb County Jail facing three felony charges.

According to the arrest warrant, back on July first Baudilio Salomon Diaz Ambrocio was alone with a 7-year-old girl while the child's parents weren't home.

Marietta police said Diaz Ambrocio forced the child against her will to have sex with him.

The attack so bad, according to the arrest warrant, the child required hospitalization and surgery.

Police arrested Diaz Ambrocio last Monday at his Marietta home.

He is charged with rape, aggravated child molestation, and aggravated sexual battery charges.

Diaz Ambrocio was being held without bond as of Monday evening.

According to Cobb County jail records, Diaz Ambrocio was born in Guatemala and is the subject of an ICE detainer as Customs and Immigration determine whether or not he is here legally.