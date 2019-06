- Police and fire units are investigating the death of a man discovered floating in a retention pond area near a Gwinnett County creek Tuesday morning.

Officials say they were called to a scene with reports of a person dead on the 1700 block of Indian Trail Lilburn Road in unincorporated Norcross.

According to Gwinnett County police, a man was walking on a trail near Beaver Ruin Creek Tuesday morning when he noticed the body floating down below. The man quickly flagged down another person and they called 911 to report the body.

#BREAKING: Gwinnett County Police tell me a man’s body was found face down in a retention pond area near Beaver Ruin Creek. Officers say a man was walking earlier when he noticed the body floating down below. The medical examiner is working to figure out how he died. pic.twitter.com/Ch8lkskxiB — Natalie Fultz FOX 5 (@NatalieFFOX5) June 18, 2019

Officials say the man was found floating face down and fully clothed. At this time, they are not sure if the death is related to any possible crime.

The Gwinnett County medical examiner is currently working to figure out how he died.

