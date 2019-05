- Authorities in Gwinnett County are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 56-year-old man.

William David Garner of Cumming was reported missing by his brother on May 2. Tracy Garner said he last spoke to his brother on April 23, when he was being taken to Lakeview Medical Center in Peachtree Corners.

An investigator determined that William Garner was released from Lakeview a week later. He reportedly was headed to a shelter in Atlanta.

Garner is 5-foot-6 and weighs 150 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300.