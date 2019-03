- A Nigerian man who lives in Smyrna now faces deportation after officials say he tricked schools into sending him personal information.

Federal prosecutors say 36-year-old Olukayode Ibrahim Lawal targeted schools in Connecticut and used that information to file fraudulent tax returns.

Authorities say in 2017 Lawal sent phishing emails to the Groton Public Schools and to Sacred Heart Academy in Hamden to obtain the personal information of employees.

A judge sentenced him to time served after the 36-year-old pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in December.

Investigators say Lawal was here on an expired visa and is now in U.S. Immigration and Customs custody for deportation proceedings.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.