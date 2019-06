- Police officers surrounded the area around a Union City gas station Tuesday to investigate a shooting which left one man dead, sent another to the hospital, and spanned two crime scenes.

Union City Police responded to the shooting call outside of the Texaco on 4430 Flat Shoals Road near Oakley Road around 12:42 p.m. Tuesday. Police said the body of the shooting victim was inside a vehicle in the Texaco parking lot. Investigators said the man had been shot several times.

While officers put up crime scene tape around the parking lot at the gas station, investigators were able to determine the shooting actually happened down the road at the Ashford Oaks Apartments located at 6350 Oakley Road. Police said they found a second victim, a man, who was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Investigators said the shooting happened in the area of the 1300 and 1400 buildings.

The names of the two victims have not been released.

Several people who may know or be related to the victim came gathered at the gas station and hugged each other as officers briefed them.

"This just hurts too much right now. He was my baby brother. All we can do right now is ask for your prayers and for someone to do the right thing and come forward," the brother of 33-year-old murder victim told FOX 5’s Portia Bruner.

Union City Police did not immediately release any information about the suspected gunman. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Union City Police Detective M. Miles at 770-515-7967.