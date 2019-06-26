< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var <!-- begin: STORY -->
<div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite">
<div id="story-loading">
<img src="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" />
</div>
<article>
<section id="story414811396" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="414811396" data-article-version="1.0">Man found stabbed to death in Midtown Atlanta park</h1>
</header> class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a>
</li>
</ul> b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-414811396");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-414811396-414814701"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/WAGA_MidtownAtlShooting_062619_1561557673060_7445933_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/WAGA_MidtownAtlShooting_062619_1561557673060_7445933_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/WAGA_MidtownAtlShooting_062619_1561557673060_7445933_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/WAGA_MidtownAtlShooting_062619_1561557673060_7445933_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/WAGA_MidtownAtlShooting_062619_1561557673060_7445933_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414811396-414814701" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/WAGA_MidtownAtlShooting_062619_1561557673060_7445933_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/WAGA_MidtownAtlShooting_062619_1561557673060_7445933_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/WAGA_MidtownAtlShooting_062619_1561557673060_7445933_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/WAGA_MidtownAtlShooting_062619_1561557673060_7445933_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/WAGA_MidtownAtlShooting_062619_1561557673060_7445933_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/man-found-shot-to-death-in-midtown-atlanta">FOX 5 News </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 09:46AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 11:23AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-414811396" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Police are on the scene after a man was found dead in Midtown Atlanta.</p> <p>Officials say around 8 a.m. police were called to a park outside of One Atlantic Center on the 1200 block of West Peachtree Street in response to a person down outside of the building. According to police, a woman who cleans up the park discovered the man's body.</p> <p>When they got to the scene, police told FOX 5 they found an adult man with multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.</p> <p>After talking with neighbors, police say the victim was a homeless man who lived in the park for a couple of years. They have not yet released his name.</p> <p>So far, investigators have no motive or possible suspects in the homicide.</p> <p>They say they're hoping that surveillance video from multiple cameras around the area will help clear up some of their questions.</p> <p><em>This story is breaking. Check back for details. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>House passes emergency funding bill for migrant care crisis</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">ANDREW TAYLOR and ALAN FRAM, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 11:03PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 05:31AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>WASHINGTON (AP) - It took last-minute changes and a full-court press by top Democratic leaders, but the House passed with relative ease Tuesday a $4.5 billion emergency border aid package to care for thousands of migrant families and unaccompanied children detained after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.</p><p>The bill passed along party lines after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi quelled a mini-revolt by progressives and Hispanic lawmakers who sought significant changes to the legislation. New provisions added to the bill Tuesday were more modest than what those lawmakers had sought, but the urgent need for the funding - to prevent the humanitarian emergency on the border from turning into a debacle - appeared to outweigh any lingering concerns.</p><p>The 230-195 vote sets up a showdown with the Republican-led Senate, which may try instead to force Democrats to send Trump a different, and broadly bipartisan, companion measure in coming days as the chambers race to wrap up the must-do legislation by the end of the week.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/atlanta-police-looking-for-missing-14-year-old" title="Atlanta police looking for missing 14-year-old" data-articleId="414799934" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/mattie%27s%20call_1561550627878.jpg_7445523_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/mattie%27s%20call_1561550627878.jpg_7445523_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/mattie%27s%20call_1561550627878.jpg_7445523_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/mattie%27s%20call_1561550627878.jpg_7445523_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/mattie%27s%20call_1561550627878.jpg_7445523_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Atlanta police looking for missing 14-year-old</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 08:00AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 08:06AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Atlanta Police Department is looking for a missing teenager with disabilities. </p><p>Jonea Gay, 14, was reported missing Tuesday night and was last seen around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday along Stafford Street Southwest. </p><p>According to police, Jonea is 5'5", 200 pounds and has brown hair as well as brown eyes. She has been diagnosed with bipolar schizophrenia. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/henry-county-drug-task-force-commander-resigns" title="Henry County drug task force former commander resigns" data-articleId="414752478" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/Drug_task_force_commander_resigns_0_7445025_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/Drug_task_force_commander_resigns_0_7445025_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/Drug_task_force_commander_resigns_0_7445025_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/Drug_task_force_commander_resigns_0_7445025_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/Drug_task_force_commander_resigns_0_7445025_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Drug task force commander resigns" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Henry County drug task force former commander resigns</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">George Franco</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 10:16PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 02:48AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A cloud of suspicion and potential criminal charges hang over the head of a former leader of a drug task force in Henry County. Major Chad Rosborough, the commander of the Flint Circuit Drug Task Force, suddenly quit after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed it started looking into missing funds.</p><p>“We wanted to attempt to get there and see if we can make a delivery and catch who was actually receiving the drugs,” Chad Rosborough told FOX 5 News in April 2015 about a sizable cocaine bust. At the time he was the commander of the Flint Circuit Drug Task Force. But a few days ago he resigned the task force, turning his gun and badge over at the McDonough Police Department where he is based.</p><p>SEE ALSO: Cross country cocaine drug bust</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span 