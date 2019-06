- Police are on the scene after a man was found dead in Midtown Atlanta.

Officials say around 8 a.m. police were called to a park outside of One Atlantic Center on the 1200 block of West Peachtree Street in response to a person down outside of the building. According to police, a woman who cleans up the park discovered the man's body.

When they got to the scene, police told FOX 5 they found an adult man with multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

After talking with neighbors, police say the victim was a homeless man who lived in the park for a couple of years. They have not yet released his name.

So far, investigators have no motive or possible suspects in the homicide.

They say they're hoping that surveillance video from multiple cameras around the area will help clear up some of their questions.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video please email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.