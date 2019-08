- A day after investigators released a photo of a man who Smyrna police said tried to lure two women into a van last Saturday, the jail released his mug shot.

Gary Harling Jr., of Atlanta, was booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center on two counts of attempted kidnapping and false statements.

Police said Harling tried to lure two women into a white cargo van around 9 p.m. last Saturday at the Walgreens located at 2670 Cobb Parkway in Smyrna.

Thursday, police released a cellphone picture of the suspect. Police said that photo led to Harling's arrest, but didn't elaborate.

Harling was being held on $50,000 bond as of Friday afternoon.

