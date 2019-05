- Hall County deputies arrested a man they said fired shots at another car during a road-rage incident.

Ryan Colvard Fleming, 33, of Mount Airy, Georgia, was charged Tuesday with aggravated assault. Fleming was booked into the Hall County Jail, where he remained Wednesday night without bond.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said Fleming pointed a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol during an argument with a woman he had followed in traffic. Deputies said the woman had two passengers in her vehicle at the time, including a child.

Deputies said Fleming continued to point the gun at her as they traveled down Cornelia Highway.

The woman called 911, and deputies said they eventually caught up with Fleming at Highway 365 at Jaemor Farms. That’s where he was taken into custody without incident, and deputies said the firearm was recovered.

Deputies said Fleming and the victim had no prior relationship.

No one was injured during the encounter.