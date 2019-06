- Police in Gwinnett County said they have made an arrest a series of violent crimes including the alleged sexual assault of a 73-year-old this past December.

Walter Tommy Williams III, 20, of Stone Mountain was arrested Wednesday evening. He was charged with 4 counts each of armed robbery, false imprisonment, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm. He also booked into the Gwinnett County jail on one count each of home invasion, kidnapping, inflict pain to elder person, and criminal attempt to commit felony.

Investigators said Williams would call to place a food order for a home along Wellington Hills Way, Wellington Hills Lane, and King Richard Court. When the delivery driver would arrive, police said he would pull a handgun and demanded cash. Police said cash, wallet, and cell phones were stolen in each case. Police said one driver was assaulted by the suspect when he didn't have any cash to give him.

On Dec. 2, Williams is also accused of going to a home in the same neighborhood, barging inside. and demanding money from a 73-year-old woman. Police said when the woman said she didn't have much money, the suspect demanded she "perform a sex act on him." The woman refused, and that's when police said the suspect put his gun to her head and asked if she wanted to die. Police said the suspect then performed the sexual act upon himself before stealing what little cash the victim had.

According to police, the 73-year-old woman started crying and the suspect handed her a tissue and said he'd pay her back at another time.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).