- It's now been a year since 22-year-old Shali Tilson was found dead inside the Rockdale County Jail.

And on this somber anniversary, community organizations Tuesday joined Tilson's loved ones in a call for action.

They held a rally at Pine Log Park in Conyers to demand answers and action from law enforcement.

Tilson was found dead nine days after his arrest.

RELATED: GBI: Rockdale County Jail inmate died as a result of dehydration

Georgia Bureau of Investigation Medical Examiners determined he died from complications related to dehydration.

Last month, loved ones and civil rights groups sent a request to the DOJ, requesting it to investigate Tilson's death.

Family attorneys said the FBI has since begun reviewing the case.

RELATED: Georgians rally after inmate deaths in county jail