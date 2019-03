- A little girl is one step closer to achieving her dream of one day becoming a police officer.

Last Friday, on International Women's Day, the mother of a 4-year-old girl took to social media, saying that her daughter wanted to be a police officer more than anything in the world. Hapeville police got word of the Facebook post and decided they had to meet the sweet little girl, Jessie.

Jessie was invited to visit the Hapeville Police Department, where she was greeted by Ret. Sgt. Connie Banks, the first African American female officer for Hapeville police. She also got to meet Cpl. Madeline Dyer, the first female to go from dispatch operator to a sworn police officer as well as Sheryl McCollum, the first female CSI for Hapeville police.

Jessie got to wear a special uniform shirt during her visit and was given a note pad, clipboard, and pen. She also got a CSI kit and a flashlight for "night work."

"Jessie enjoyed a thrilling tour which included: the 911 center with TAC Heather Green, the courtroom and sitting in the Judge’s seat, talking on the radio, and meeting everyone in the agency," Hapeville police said on Facebook. "However, by far the best part of her day was turning the lights and siren on the patrol car!"