this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script>
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="412047946" data-article-version="1.0">Law enforcement gather in Atlanta to combat child exploitation</h1> Law enforcement gather in Atlanta to combat child exploitation enforcement gather in Atlanta to combat child exploitation"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-412047946.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-412047946");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_412047946_412045568_132486"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_412047946_412045568_132486";this.videosJson='[{"id":"412045568","video":"573368","title":"Law%20enforcement%20visiting%20Atlanta%20for%20training%20on%20fighting%20child%20exploitation","caption":"Law%20enforcement%20visiting%20Atlanta%20for%20training%20on%20fighting%20child%20exploitation","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F11%2FLaw_enforcement_visiting_Atlanta_for_tra_0_7383086_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F11%2FLaw_enforcement_visiting_Atlanta_for_training_on_573368_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1654881236%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D7y6MJDqdliSnndBzGqvk2oyucPc","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Flaw-enforcement-gather-in-atlanta-to-combat-child-exploitation"}},"createDate":"Jun 11 2019 01:13PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_412047946_412045568_132486",video:"573368",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/Law_enforcement_visiting_Atlanta_for_tra_0_7383086_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Law%2520enforcement%2520visiting%2520Atlanta%2520for%2520training%2520on%2520fighting%2520child%2520exploitation",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/11/Law_enforcement_visiting_Atlanta_for_training_on_573368_1800.mp4?Expires=1654881236&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=7y6MJDqdliSnndBzGqvk2oyucPc",eventLabel:"Law%20enforcement%20visiting%20Atlanta%20for%20training%20on%20fighting%20child%20exploitation-412045568",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Flaw-enforcement-gather-in-atlanta-to-combat-child-exploitation"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By FOX 5 News
Posted Jun 11 2019 01:26PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 11 2019 01:13PM EDT url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/V%20CHILD%20EXPLOITATION_VIC%20REYNOLDS%2012P_WAGAdadf_146.mxf_00.00.40.11_1560273984780.png_7383099_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-412047946-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/V%20CHILD%20EXPLOITATION_VIC%20REYNOLDS%2012P_WAGAdadf_146.mxf_00.00.40.11_1560273984780.png_7383099_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-412047946-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="V CHILD EXPLOITATION_VIC REYNOLDS 12P_WAGAdadf_146.mxf_00.00.40.11_1560273984780.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/V%20CHILD%20EXPLOITATION_VIC%20REYNOLDS%2012P_WAGAdadf_146.mxf_00.00.06.06_1560273981338.png_7383096_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-412047946-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="V CHILD EXPLOITATION_VIC REYNOLDS 12P_WAGAdadf_146.mxf_00.00.06.06_1560273981338.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/V%20CHILD%20EXPLOITATION_VIC%20REYNOLDS%2012P_WAGAdadf_146.mxf_00.00.21.26_1560273984529.png_7383098_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-412047946-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="V CHILD EXPLOITATION_VIC REYNOLDS 12P_WAGAdadf_146.mxf_00.00.21.26_1560273984529.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/V%20CHILD%20EXPLOITATION_VIC%20REYNOLDS%2012P_WAGAdadf_146.mxf_00.00.13.16_1560273982085.png_7383097_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-412047946-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="V CHILD EXPLOITATION_VIC REYNOLDS 12P_WAGAdadf_146.mxf_00.00.13.16_1560273982085.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-412047946-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WAGA_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/V%20CHILD%20EXPLOITATION_VIC%20REYNOLDS%2012P_WAGAdadf_146.mxf_00.00.40.11_1560273984780.png_7383099_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="V CHILD EXPLOITATION_VIC REYNOLDS 12P_WAGAdadf_146.mxf_00.00.40.11_1560273984780.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/V%20CHILD%20EXPLOITATION_VIC%20REYNOLDS%2012P_WAGAdadf_146.mxf_00.00.06.06_1560273981338.png_7383096_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="V CHILD EXPLOITATION_VIC REYNOLDS 12P_WAGAdadf_146.mxf_00.00.06.06_1560273981338.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img AD Holder --> <div class="portlet-boundary _101_MOD-WAGA_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"></div> </div> </div> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery-thumbs owl-theme"> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/V%20CHILD%20EXPLOITATION_VIC%20REYNOLDS%2012P_WAGAdadf_146.mxf_00.00.40.11_1560273984780.png_7383099_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="V CHILD EXPLOITATION_VIC REYNOLDS 12P_WAGAdadf_146.mxf_00.00.40.11_1560273984780.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/V%20CHILD%20EXPLOITATION_VIC%20REYNOLDS%2012P_WAGAdadf_146.mxf_00.00.06.06_1560273981338.png_7383096_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="V CHILD EXPLOITATION_VIC REYNOLDS 12P_WAGAdadf_146.mxf_00.00.06.06_1560273981338.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/V%20CHILD%20EXPLOITATION_VIC%20REYNOLDS%2012P_WAGAdadf_146.mxf_00.00.21.26_1560273984529.png_7383098_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="V CHILD EXPLOITATION_VIC REYNOLDS 12P_WAGAdadf_146.mxf_00.00.21.26_1560273984529.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/V%20CHILD%20EXPLOITATION_VIC%20REYNOLDS%2012P_WAGAdadf_146.mxf_00.00.13.16_1560273982085.png_7383097_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="V CHILD EXPLOITATION_VIC REYNOLDS 12P_WAGAdadf_146.mxf_00.00.13.16_1560273982085.png.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/law-enforcement-gather-in-atlanta-to-combat-child-exploitation" data-title="Officials gather to combat child exploitation" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/law-enforcement-gather-in-atlanta-to-combat-child-exploitation" addthis:title="Officials gather to combat child exploitation" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/law-enforcement-gather-in-atlanta-to-combat-child-exploitation";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"FOX\x205\x20News\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412047946" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Hundreds of law enforcement officers from all over the country are in Atlanta for critical training in the fight against child exploitation.</p><p>The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force put on the annual training, which involved approximately 1,500 officers from across the United States.</p><p>GBI Director Vic Reynolds said, unfortunately, these types of crimes against children continue to grow, and it's necessary that law enforcement officers know how to investigate them.</p><p>Reynolds helped welcome the officers to Atlanta during an opening ceremony Tuesday morning.</p><p>The training lasts three days and the attendees have 150 different sessions they can choose from, from lectures to hands-on labs.</p><p>They cover everything from teenagers sexting to undercover online chats to the dark web.</p><p>Reynolds says this training is also an important way for officers to share investigative techniques and information.</p><p>"The technology is growing and as much good as that brings to us it also brings us bad as well. And sometimes these perpetrators use that technology to facilitate crime to the most vulnerable members of our society, and that's children," Reynolds said. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WAGA_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404973" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/police-man-tried-to-kidnap-boy-from-walmart-bathroom" title="Police: Man tried to kidnap boy from Walmart bathroom" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/Police__Man_tried_to_abduct_boy_from_Wal_0_7382931_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/Police__Man_tried_to_abduct_boy_from_Wal_0_7382931_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/Police__Man_tried_to_abduct_boy_from_Wal_0_7382931_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/Police__Man_tried_to_abduct_boy_from_Wal_0_7382931_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/Police__Man_tried_to_abduct_boy_from_Wal_0_7382931_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police: Man tried to abduct boy from Walmart bathroom" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: Man tried to kidnap boy from Walmart bathroom</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 08:34AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 12:55PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Officers have arrested a Marietta man after they say he tried to kidnap a child from a Walmart bathroom.</p><p>According to Marietta police, the incident happened about noon on Saturday, June 8 at a Walmart on the 200 block of Cobb Parkway South.</p><p>Detectives say that 51-year-old Michael Beltran approached a 9-year-old boy in the bathroom area and told him that "his mother had left him at the store and that he needed to go with him."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/georgia-girl-with-rare-genetic-condition-still-fighting" title="Georgia girl with rare genetic condition still fighting" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/Georgia_girl_with_rare_genetic_disorder__0_7381914_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/Georgia_girl_with_rare_genetic_disorder__0_7381914_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/Georgia_girl_with_rare_genetic_disorder__0_7381914_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/Georgia_girl_with_rare_genetic_disorder__0_7381914_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/Georgia_girl_with_rare_genetic_disorder__0_7381914_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Georgia girl with rare genetic disorder still fighting" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Georgia girl with rare genetic condition still fighting</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Katie Beasley</span>, <span class="author">Good Day Atlanta </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 07:22AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 12:26PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>In 2018, FOX 5 introduced you to a young girl who is battling a genetic disorder that threatened to shut down her organs. A year later, little Arria Ingram is still fighting, and her family says she's been doing much better.</p><p>Arria was born with a rare disorder that causes one side of her body to grow too large and too fast. It has already taken most of her right leg.</p><p>A charity concert last summer raised thousands of dollars for Arria and her family, as they traveled to Boston each month for experimental treatments.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/world-cup/us-thailand-are-final-teams-to-kick-off-2019-fifa-women-s-world-cup" title="US, Thailand are final teams to kick off 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/GettyImages-1151881149_1560256467970_7382437_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/GettyImages-1151881149_1560256467970_7382437_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/GettyImages-1151881149_1560256467970_7382437_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/GettyImages-1151881149_1560256467970_7382437_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/GettyImages-1151881149_1560256467970_7382437_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>US, Thailand are final teams to kick off 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">ANNE M. PETERSON, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 08:34AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 09:34AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>REIMS, France (AP) - Thailand can dream. It just might not do any good against the U.S. national team.</p><p>Thailand kicks off the Women's World Cup on Tuesday with a daunting challenge against the defending champion United States. The top-ranked Americans are seeking their fourth overall World Cup title, and Thailand coach Nuengruethai Sathongwien said the team is not backing down.</p><p>"I think if the dream comes true, we can make history to upset one of the best teams in the world," Sathongwien said. "And it means Thailand can play with the best teams in the world."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/road-trippin-with-toy-story-4"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title=""/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Road "trippin" with Toy Story 4</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/law-enforcement-gather-in-atlanta-to-combat-child-exploitation"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/V%20CHILD%20EXPLOITATION_VIC%20REYNOLDS%2012P_WAGAdadf_146.mxf_00.00.40.11_1560273984780.png_7383099_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V CHILD EXPLOITATION_VIC REYNOLDS 12P_WAGAdadf_146.mxf_00.00.40.11_1560273984780.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Law enforcement gather in Atlanta to combat child exploitation</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dogs-can-be-mermaids-this-summer-at-the-pool-with-these-adorable-life-jackets"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/Mermaid%20dogs_1560271728454.jpg_7382752_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Why should your dog just be a dog when he can be a mermaid? (Photo credit: Instagram / @PrettyPenny325 and @sophiedais)" title="Mermaid dogs_1560271728454.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Dogs can be mermaids this summer at the pool with these adorable life jackets</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/monroe-family-turning-pain-into-purpose-after-infant-son-s-death"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/P%20LAWSON%20BATES%20CHARITY%20CONCERT_00.00.25.04_1560265302678.png_7382682_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P LAWSON BATES CHARITY CONCERT_00.00.25.04_1560265302678.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Florida family turning pain into purpose after infant son's death</h3> </a> id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/road-trippin-with-toy-story-4" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Road "trippin" with Toy Story 4</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/law-enforcement-gather-in-atlanta-to-combat-child-exploitation" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/V%20CHILD%20EXPLOITATION_VIC%20REYNOLDS%2012P_WAGAdadf_146.mxf_00.00.40.11_1560273984780.png_7383099_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/V%20CHILD%20EXPLOITATION_VIC%20REYNOLDS%2012P_WAGAdadf_146.mxf_00.00.40.11_1560273984780.png_7383099_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/V%20CHILD%20EXPLOITATION_VIC%20REYNOLDS%2012P_WAGAdadf_146.mxf_00.00.40.11_1560273984780.png_7383099_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/V%20CHILD%20EXPLOITATION_VIC%20REYNOLDS%2012P_WAGAdadf_146.mxf_00.00.40.11_1560273984780.png_7383099_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/V%20CHILD%20EXPLOITATION_VIC%20REYNOLDS%2012P_WAGAdadf_146.mxf_00.00.40.11_1560273984780.png_7383099_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Law enforcement gather in Atlanta to combat child exploitation</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dogs-can-be-mermaids-this-summer-at-the-pool-with-these-adorable-life-jackets" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/Mermaid%20dogs_1560271728454.jpg_7382752_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/Mermaid%20dogs_1560271728454.jpg_7382752_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/Mermaid%20dogs_1560271728454.jpg_7382752_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/Mermaid%20dogs_1560271728454.jpg_7382752_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/Mermaid%20dogs_1560271728454.jpg_7382752_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Why&#x20;should&#x20;your&#x20;dog&#x20;just&#x20;be&#x20;a&#x20;dog&#x20;when&#x20;he&#x20;can&#x20;be&#x20;a&#x20;mermaid&#x3f;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Instagram&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;&#x40;PrettyPenny325&#x20;and&#x20;&#x40;sophiedais&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dogs can be mermaids this summer at the pool with these adorable life jackets</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/911-victims-remains-identified-nearly-18-years-later-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/911%20memorial_1560271407811.png_7382744_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/911%20memorial_1560271407811.png_7382744_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/911%20memorial_1560271407811.png_7382744_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/911%20memorial_1560271407811.png_7382744_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/911%20memorial_1560271407811.png_7382744_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>9/11 victim's remains identified nearly 18 years later</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-with-diminished-mental-capacity-missing-in-douglas-county" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/ronald-avery-missing_1560271360953_7382926_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/ronald-avery-missing_1560271360953_7382926_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/ronald-avery-missing_1560271360953_7382926_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/ronald-avery-missing_1560271360953_7382926_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/ronald-avery-missing_1560271360953_7382926_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man with 'diminished mental capacity' missing in Douglas County</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> 