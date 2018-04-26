Last meal for death row inmate announced

Next Thursday, a man will be put to death for robbing and killing an off-duty prison corrections officer.

Georgia Department of Corrections officials said Robert Earl Butts, Jr. has submitted his request for his final meal.

On the menu are a bacon cheeseburger with American and cheddar cheese, ribeye steak, six chicken tenders, seasoned French fries, cheesecake, and strawberry lemonade.

Butts and another man were convicted of killing Donovan Parks outside a Walmart in Milledgeville in 1996.

According to investigators, the two asked him for a ride and then told him to get out of the car and shot him.