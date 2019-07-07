Their marriage produced three sons, one daughter, eight grandsons, three granddaughters, and two great-grandsons.
The couple has recently stayed by each other’s side as they battled back from health scares.
This past Valentine’s Day, the Carters were caught on the “Kiss Cam” at the Atlanta Hawks game. And they showed great affection for one another despite the more than seven decades together.
This anniversary ties the Carters with George and Barbara Bush for the longest-married presidential couple.
Democratic presidential candidate Jimmy Carter embraces his wife Rosalynn after receiving the final news of his victory in the national general election, November 2, 1976. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
381669 07: Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter dances with his wife Rosalyn during the 200th anniversary of the White House dinner November 9, 2000 in Washington, D.C. (Pool Photo/Newsmakers)
Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalyn attach siding to the front of a Habitat for Humanity home being built June 10, 2003, in LaGrange, Georgia. (Photo by Erik S. Lesser/Getty Images)
Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn arrive at Peking Univesity for his talk with students about democracy on September 9, 2003, in Beijing, China. (Photo by Getty Images)
Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn wave to the audience during the Democratic National Convention at the FleetCenter July 26, 2004, in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Former U.S. Jimmy Carter leaves the stage with his wife Rosalynn after the official opening ceremony of the Clinton Presidential Library November 18, 2004, in Little Rock, Arkansas. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter (R) and his wife, Rosalyn Carter, arrive on the inaugural platform before the start of the swearing-in ceremony for U.S. President George W. Bush January 20, 2005 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Former United States President Jimmy Carter and his wife Roselyn watch as the Atlanta Braves take on the Houston Astros in Game One of the 2005 National League Divison Series on October 5 at Turner Field. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)
Former US President Jimmy Carter accompanied with his wife Rosalynn arrives at Queen Alia International airport on April 20, 2008, in Amman, Jordan. (Photo by Jamal Nasrallah-pool/Getty Images)
Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter (R) and former first lady Rosalynn Carter walk on stage during day one of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the Pepsi Center August 25, 2008, in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Posted Jul 07 2019 03:52PM EDT
Updated Jul 07 2019 06:15PM EDT
The six adults and one young child killed in a five-vehicle crash along Interstate 85 in Franklin County have been identified.
The Franklin County Coroner's Office has released the names and ages of the victims. The coroner said Chris Years, 33, Ashley Years, 34, and Luna Years, 3, all of Paulding County, were killed while riding in the Ford Excursion which troopers for the Georgia State Patrol said crossed the median on I-85 around 1:40 p.m. Saturday and ended up crashing into a van driving in the opposing lanes.
"They were traveling on a camping trip for vacation. The father was a reserve member for the Navy. To my understanding, was retired from the military and joined the Naval Reserves. Again, a hard-working family," said Scott O' Barr, Franklin County Coroner. "To have their last moments of their life take like that is certainly a tragedy."
Posted Jul 07 2019 04:24PM EDT
Updated Jul 07 2019 06:27PM EDT
A missing person’s case has been filed for the girlfriend of an “armed and dangerous” Newton County suspect wanted after police said he ran down and killed a special needs man following a one-way altercation the Fourth of July.
There are conflicting reports about the welfare of Kendra Browning, but the Newton County Sheriff’s Office did confirm to FOX 5 News Sunday afternoon there is a case opened for her being a missing person. Some family members said she may have gone willingly with her boyfriend, Joshua Anderson, who investigators said is currently on the run from the law on malice murder charges.
“We don't know where she's at we don't know nothing,” her father told FOX 5 News Friday. “I'm pretty sure [he’s with her now].”
Posted Jul 07 2019 05:59PM EDT
Updated Jul 07 2019 06:28PM EDT
Clayton County Police arrested a suspect in a murder out of Henry County following a SWAT standoff.
The standoff that lasted several hours at a home along Silver Maple Drive.
Investigators said at some point James McAllister shot and killed a person. Police then received a tip he was hiding out at the house in Clayton County and were able to confirm he was there based on his car in the driveway.