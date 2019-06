- JCPenney announced Monday they plan to hire an additional 350 associates just in time for the back-to-school shopping rush in north Georgia.

Positions will include customer service and support positions include cashier, replenishment specialist, and SEPHORA inside JCPenney beauty consultant, among others. Seasonal employees can get the same 25 percent discount at full-time associates and have flexible holiday scheduling. Seasonal employment can also lead to full-time opportunities depending on the store.

JCPenney is also searching for stylists for their salon program which can set their own hours, pricing, and flexible scheduling with no booth rental fees. Salon stylists enjoy perks such as paid artistic training, health benefits for full-time stylists, paid time off and 401K eligibility.

Anyone interested can apply at the JCPenney Applicant Kiosk at the store or by visiting jobs.jcp.com and search for “seasonal” jobs in their area.