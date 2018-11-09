< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Home buyer: something stinks with this house flipping company By Randy Travis Posted Nov 09 2018 03:20PM EST
Updated Aug 23 2019 04:34PM EDT Matt Thompson moved to Georgia to be closer to the movie business where he's worked for years as a stuntman. He's suing the house-flipping company that sold him his $275,000 Newnan home, arguing he was kept in the dark about septic tank problems. Matt Thompson moved to Georgia to be closer to the movie business where he's worked for years as a stuntman. He's suing the house-flipping company that sold him his $275,000 Newnan home, arguing he was kept in the dark about septic tank problems. Matt Thompson moved to Georgia to be closer to the movie business where he's worked for years as a stuntman. He's suing the house-flipping company that sold him his $275,000 Newnan home, arguing he was kept in the dark about septic tank problems. Jar House buys and sells an average of 75 homes each month, mostly foreclosures. But not a Newnan house they bought last year. The owner says he warned Jar House about a septic tank issue, but that warning wasn't passed on to the next buyer. Jar House buys and sells an average of 75 homes each month, mostly foreclosures. But not a Newnan house they bought last year. The owner says he warned Jar House about a septic tank issue, but that warning wasn't passed on to the next buyer. Jar House CEO Zareh Najarian says he sells homes "as is" and has a policy never to disclose defects to a buyer, even if the previous owner told him about problems. style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/10/15/20181003_120915_1539624948765_6224590_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Vet forced to pay for transplant after VA says no</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NEWNAN, Ga.</strong> - <em>UPDATE: <span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Calibri",sans-serif"><em>S</em>ince this story originally aired, the homeowners say they have settled their lawsuit with Jar House. The terms are confidential, but they say Jar House bought back their home. </span></span></em></p><p> </p><p>A Hollywood movie stuntman who moved to Georgia finds himself in the middle of a real-life plot twist. Instead of living happily ever after, Matt Thompson and his family live in a house filled with frustration.<br> <br> "Everything back here is bad," the Louisiana native complained as he walked through his Newnan backyard. His anger is focused on the house-flipping company that sold him the property.</p><p>"We wanted to move in and have nothing to worry about," he explained. "And that's exactly what we didn't get it."</p><p>The company is called Jar House, operated by Zareh Najarian. Each month the Sandy Springs firm buys and sells an average of 75 homes, many of them foreclosures. They list them "as is," meaning it's up to the buyer to hire a home inspector to make sure they know what they're getting.</p><p>State law says when a seller knows something's seriously wrong with the house, they can't keep it a secret. And that's where the Thompson's story takes a surprising turn.</p><p>Shortly after Thompson and his pregnant wife moved in last year, their toilets started backing up. Turns out they had a broken septic tank system.</p><p>They couldn't use their new washing machine. Every few days, they have to drive to a nearby laundromat, instead. To cut down on the frequency of having to pump out the septic tank, they take quick showers. No baths. And they wash dirty dishes in the sink instead of the dishwasher.</p><p>Estimated cost to fix the septic system: $60,000. But that's not the only shocker here.</p><p>The homeowner who sold the property to Jar House moved just down the street. Thompson found him. According to the lawsuit Thompson has now filed against Najarian Capital, the entity behind Jar House, that previous owner said he warned Jar House about the septic problems. He wrote in a sellers disclosure, "Septic will become slow on several hard rain days but will return to normal after a few days."</p><p>Jar House never passed along that warning to Thompson.</p><p>"If you had been told there were problems with the septic system, would you have bought this house?" I asked him.</p><p>"No." Thompson insisted. "Negative."</p><p>In his lawsuit, Thompson says the company failed to follow the law and disclose known defects with the house, calling it "deceit and fraud."<br> <br> They even have an affidavit from that previous owner saying "it is my belief that Mr. Najarian was fully aware of the septic system issues we disclosed as well as discussed at the time of the sale of the home."<br> <br> "The big thing for me is that they knew about it." complained Thompson.</p><p>Najarian's company paid $205,000 for the property. He flipped it to the Thompsons for $275,000.</p><p>"Hey this is "as is." No disclosures," Najarian countered, explaining his policy to us. "Hire an inspector."</p><p>Zarah Najarian told us Jar House's rule is to not disclose any defects because they don't live in the houses they sell. They just flip them. He also suggested Jar House was actually the one who was misled because the seller didn't disclose the true seriousness of a $60,000 septic tank issue, instead saying the system "will return to normal after a few days."</p><p>"These are two completely different things," he stressed.</p><p>I asked him what would have been the harm of simply passing along to Thompson the previous owner's septic tank disclosure.</p><p>"Well, we deal with a ton of properties," Najarian said. "And... at the end of the day you can do so much, right?"</p><p>"Is it possible you didn't want to tell him because it would make it harder to sell the property?" I asked.</p><p>"No... we're in this business for the long haul and it's not like we're trying to shortchange people any opportunity we have."</p><p>The two sides are taking depositions in their legal dispute. Najarian told us he won't buy back the house. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WAGA_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"I-Team" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"405011" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More I-Team Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/i-team/georgia-ag-carr-involved-in-fight-against-illegal-robocalls" title="Georgia AG Carr involved in fight against illegal robocalls" data-articleId="425259342" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/23/Annoying_illegal_robocalls_are_about_to__0_7611768_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/23/Annoying_illegal_robocalls_are_about_to__0_7611768_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/23/Annoying_illegal_robocalls_are_about_to__0_7611768_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/23/Annoying_illegal_robocalls_are_about_to__0_7611768_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/23/Annoying_illegal_robocalls_are_about_to__0_7611768_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Georgia attorney general announces real tools that'll help." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Georgia AG Carr involved in fight against illegal robocalls</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Dana Fowle</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 I-Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 10:59AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 03:42PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>In consumer news, a long talked about nationwide effort between the telecommunications companies and state prosecutors to crack down on robocalls is here.</p><p>Fifty-one attorneys general and 12 phone companies have agreed to what it calls "eight principles" to fight "illegal robocalls." This bipartisan effort will help you block illegal robocalls, and to make it easier to investigate and prosecute bad actors. This has been top of mind for the FCC for quite some time.</p><p>FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said in a recent statement on the government's YouTube channel.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/i-team/john-oxendine-accused-of-using-campaign-money-for-house-cars-and-day-care" title="John Oxendine accused of using campaign money for house, cars, and day care" data-articleId="425067198" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/22/Ethics_case_against_Oxendine_moves_forwa_0_7609528_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/22/Ethics_case_against_Oxendine_moves_forwa_0_7609528_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/22/Ethics_case_against_Oxendine_moves_forwa_0_7609528_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/22/Ethics_case_against_Oxendine_moves_forwa_0_7609528_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/22/Ethics_case_against_Oxendine_moves_forwa_0_7609528_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ethics case against Oxendine moves forward" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>John Oxendine accused of using campaign money for house, cars, and day care</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Dale Russell</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 I-Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 10:57AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 03:56PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The State Ethics commission found probable cause that former Insurance Commissioner and gubernatorial candidate John Oxendine violated campaign finance laws.</p><p>The Georgia Government Transparency and Campaign finance commission, formerly known as the Ethics Commission accused Oxendine of spending more than $200,000 of campaign money for personal needs.</p><p>Oxendine's attorney argued it was a loan and his client repaid it with interest.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/i-team/how-a-high-credit-score-saves-you-thousands-of-dollars" title="How a high credit score saves you thousands of dollars" data-articleId="424917079" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/21/What_s_in_a_credit_score__0_7607095_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/21/What_s_in_a_credit_score__0_7607095_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/21/What_s_in_a_credit_score__0_7607095_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/21/What_s_in_a_credit_score__0_7607095_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/21/What_s_in_a_credit_score__0_7607095_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A high score is your ability to borrow money more cheaply." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>How a high credit score saves you thousands of dollars</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Dana Fowle</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 I-Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 02:10PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 02:13PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>What's in a credit score? Well, it depends on what number you have. The higher the number the more money you can save in the long run. There is a real world difference in a poor, fair, good and excellent score.</p><p>It's the difference in being able to afford a certain home or car, or not. It's the difference in getting denied an apartment because you have a bad credit history or getting the nice one with the view. A lousy credit score and you might not get a certain job. FICO credit scores range from 300-850. The higher the better.</p><p>But here's the breakdown, according to Experian, a credit reporting agency. If you have a credit score between 300-579, that's terrible. Sixteen percent of us are in the "very poor" zone. And if so, you are eligible for very little, if any, credit. 580-669 is considered "fair," according to Experian. This is where you find 17 percent of us. Now look here: This is getting better 670-739. But the largest chunk, which is great, is considered "very good" with the range going up to 799. 