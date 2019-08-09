< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story423071417" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="423071417" data-article-version="1.0">Georgia Southern QB says false-positive field test showed bird droppings as cocaine</h1> </header> addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/i-team/georgia-southern-qb-says-roadside-drug-test-wrongly-showed-bird-droppings-as-cocaine" addthis:title="Georgia Southern QB says false-positive field test showed bird droppings as cocaine"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-423071417.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-423071417");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-423071417-423071889"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/09/bird%20poop2_1565382409769.JPG_7584375_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/09/bird%20poop2_1565382409769.JPG_7584375_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/09/bird%20poop2_1565382409769.JPG_7584375_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/09/bird%20poop2_1565382409769.JPG_7584375_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/09/bird%20poop2_1565382409769.JPG_7584375_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-423071417-423071889" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:randy.travis@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/i-team/georgia-southern-qb-says-roadside-drug-test-wrongly-showed-bird-droppings-as-cocaine">Randy Travis</a>, <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/i-team/georgia-southern-qb-says-roadside-drug-test-wrongly-showed-bird-droppings-as-cocaine">FOX 5 I-Team </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 09 2019 04:25PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 09 2019 05:25PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> faulty roadside drug test.</p> <p>Shai Werts insisted that what deputies found on his car hood was simply bird droppings he had tried to rinse off. The test kit told Saluda County, SC deputies it was cocaine.</p> <p>Turns out, they should have followed the QB's call.</p> <p>On July 31, deputies said they clocked Werts driving 78 miles per hour in a 55 zone and pulled him over. They spotted a white substance spread over his front hood and decided to do a field drug test.<br /> <br /> That's when the red shirt junior would soon learn the downside of not thoroughly washing your car.</p> <p>Here's the exchange on dashcam video between the deputy and Werts:</p> <p>Deputy: "All right man. I don't know what you got going on in your life or whatever. But that's a field test kit. It's distributed to us by the state--"<br /> Werts: "Sir..."<br /> Deputy: "If it turns pink or blue it means it's positive for cocaine It doesn't just turn--"<br /> Werts: "It's bird (bleep)."<br /> Deputy: "It's not bird (bleep)"<br /> Werts: "I swear to God."<br /> Deputy: "It looks nothing like bird poop man. We know what bird poop looks like."</p> <p>Werts would be charged with misdemeanor cocaine position and spend the night in jail.</p> <p>The Clinton, SC native was preparing for his third season as Georgia Southern's quarterback when the arrest stunned the Eagle Nation. They open in three weeks against LSU.</p> <p>"I have no reason to lie about cocaine," you can hear Werts tell the deputy while handcuffed in the back of the patrol car. "I play football sir. I don't do cocaine."<br /> <br /> A FOX 5 I-Team investigation last year revealed just how unreliable these field tests can be. We profiled innocent Georgians also wrongly arrested for common items found in their car. Breath mints... cotton candy... vitamins. It took months before the GBI crime lab results came back proving they were innocent. Each time they tried to explain to authorities the test kit was wrong.<br /> <br /> Werts did, too. Over and over.</p> <p>Werts: "I pulled over last night to clean my car and it didn't come off with that little thing you use to clean it with."<br /> Deputy: "That's a lot of bird poop man."</p> <p>But Werts was lucky. Instead of months, the South Carolina Crime Lab issued its report within a week. What deputies found on the quarterback's car was not cocaine.</p> <p>This week prosecutors dismissed the drug charge. A sheriff's spokesman told the FOX 5 I-Team Werts was already heading to jail on the speeding charge even before the test kit wrongly detected drugs. He said it took several miles before Werts agreed to pull over. Werts said he was only looking for a lighted spot and called 911 to let them know that's why he wasn't pulling over immediately.</p> <p>Werts was suspended for two practices because of the speeding charge. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)" title="getty_walmartstorefrontfile_080918-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Walmart pulls violent video game displays and ads - but will still sell guns</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/national-news/jupiter-saturn-moon-will-align-in-the-night-sky-creating-epic-views-this-weekend"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/09/SaturnJupiterVisible_Banner_Getty_1565380928547_7584181_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The view looking south at Herbert Lake, Banff National Park, Alberta, with the Milky Way over Mount Temple. Jupiter flanks the Milky Way on the right, while Saturn sits within the Milky Way. (Photo by: VW Pics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)" title="SaturnJupiterVisible_Banner_Getty_1565380928547-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Jupiter, Saturn, moon will align in the night sky, creating epic views this weekend</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/national-news/deltas-ban-on-pit-bulls-as-support-animals-rejected-by-feds-as-agency-clarifies-airline-rules"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/09/getty_deltaairlinesfile_080919_1565374378131_7583998_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A Delta Airlines flight is shown in a file photo. (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)" title="getty_deltaairlinesfile_080919-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Delta's ban on pit bulls as support animals rejected by feds as agency clarifies airline rules</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/we-created-those-looks-bh90210-cast-sees-todays-90s-inspired-fashion-as-reflection-of-their-own"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/07/BH90210%20FASHION%20STORY%20THUMB_1565205825483.jpg_7578663_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Fashion from the 1990s making its way to today’s trends is a centerpiece in the “BH90210” reboot, which premieres Wednesday night. (Photo Credit: FOX)" title="BH90210 FASHION STORY THUMB_1565205825483.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘We created those looks': BH90210 cast sees today's 90s-inspired fashion as reflection of their own</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3871_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3871"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> 