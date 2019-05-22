< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> May 22 2019

At least 300 drones spotted over GA prisons last year

By FOX 5 I-Team, Randy Travis

Posted May 22 2019 09:22PM EDT

Video Posted May 22 2019 10:29PM EDT

Updated May 22 2019 11:16PM EDT <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=At least 300 drones spotted over GA prisons last year&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/i-team/at-least-300-drones-spotted-over-ga-prisons-last-year" data-title="At least 300 drones spotted over GA prisons last year" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/i-team/at-least-300-drones-spotted-over-ga-prisons-last-year" addthis:title="At least 300 drones spotted over GA prisons last year"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-408484108.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Drone%20by%20fence_1558574851028.JPG_7304102_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="Drone by fence_1558574851028.JPG.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Autry%20by%20drone_1558574736562.JPG_7304101_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="Autry by drone_1558574736562.JPG.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/i-team/at-least-300-drones-spotted-over-ga-prisons-last-year" data-title="New law aims to ground prison drones" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/i-team/at-least-300-drones-spotted-over-ga-prisons-last-year" addthis:title="New law aims to ground prison drones" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/i-team/at-least-300-drones-spotted-over-ga-prisons-last-year";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"FOX\x205\x20I-Team\x20\x2cRandy\x20Travis"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-408484108" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines408484108' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/i-team/midtown-residents-city-not-doing-enough-to-stop-valet-violators"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/08/Valet%20accident_1557358895092.JPG_7237199_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>City slow to stop valet violators</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/i-team/doctor-sues-hospital-claims-billing-done-for-patients-he-never-saw"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/01/MLM_1556739464855_7206364_ver1.0_160_90.JPG) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Doc sues for-profit hospital over billing worries</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/i-team/for-profit-ambulance-company-caught-using-unlicensed-medics"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/04/22/AJwillen0476_00003537_1555959597881_7141049_ver1.0_160_90.JPG) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Ambulance service hired convicted rapist</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/i-team/car-repair-critic-shakes-up-body-shops-insurance-companies"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/04/15/P4revised_1555358546607_7112113_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Critic shakes up body shop chain, insurers</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/i-team/super-bowl-sneaks-face-costly-consequences"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/13/super-bowl-sneak1_1552508696084_6888122_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Super Bowl sneaks face costly consequences</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - It's now a crime to use a drone to deliver contraband to any state or local detention center in Georgia.</p> <p>Many people might be surprised to hear it wasn't a crime before. Welcome to the world of trying to keep up with 21st century criminals.<br /> <br /> It's always been a crime to smuggle cell phones or drugs into a Georgia prison or county jail. But lawmakers made it an additional felony if you use a drone. As we've learned before, the skies are filled with potential suspects.</p> <p>Last summer the Georgia Department of Corrections invited us to Autry State Prison near Albany. Its isolated location -- with thick stands of trees surrounding the prison -- makes it an ideal target for drone operators to launch, drop their cargo and hustle away unseen.</p> <p>The Georgia Department of Corrections reported spotting a drone 300 times near state prisons last year, nearly 200 of those at Autry. They were testing a pilot program designed to sound an alarm if a drone violated the prison's airspace. We were asked to bring the SKYFOX Drone to test the system.</p> <p>It worked. Within seconds of crossing the invisible boundary high above the prison, alarms rang out across the facility. Inmates immediately headed to their cells. Corrections officers scoured the skies looking for the intruder.</p> <p>"Right now we're getting a lot of tobacco, marijuana and we're actually getting cellphones," warden Walter Berry told us then.</p> <p>The trouble is actually catching the people responsible. Only seven of those 300 drones were ever recovered. Two arrests have been made, largely from fingerprints found on the seized drone. The rest get away before authorities can send units outside the prison gates.</p> <p>But when they do catch them, they will now face an additional felony. You can thank a state senator who's never actually been inside a state prison.</p> <p>"It just seemed like something that needed to happen," explained Kay Kirkpatrick (R-Cobb).</p> <p>Senator Kirkpatrick wrote the bill that makes drone delivery a crime at state prisons and county jails. She was stunned to hear about those 300 drones last year flying over the two prisons testing out that drone detection system.</p> <p>"I had no idea," she admitted. "But it makes sense because drones are pretty ubiqutous."</p> <p>Both of those drone detection pilot programs have ended. They didn't cost taxpayers anything. Soon the state must decide whether to spend tax dollars to make those systems permanent and perhaps install them at the other 31 faciliities across the state. Otherwise, the new law may make little difference.</p> <p>Senator Kirkpatrick wants to hear the price tag for those systems before committing her support. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WAGA_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"I-Team" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"405011" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More I-Team Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/i-team/save-for-college-through-the-529-plan" title="Save for college through the 529 Plan" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Save_money_and_get_a_deduction_0_7301822_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Save_money_and_get_a_deduction_0_7301822_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Save_money_and_get_a_deduction_0_7301822_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Save_money_and_get_a_deduction_0_7301822_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Save_money_and_get_a_deduction_0_7301822_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The state's 529 Plan is a win-win for students and parents." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Save for college through the 529 Plan</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Dana Fowle</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 I-Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 10:37AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 22 2019 12:32PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Starting this fall, college costs are going up not just in Georgia but nationwide. So, it's important to start saving as soon as you can. </p><p>Saving for college is now two-fold. Parents are going to help pay their child's way through school, and they can get a tax deduction. Start as soon as you can with the state's Path2College option.</p><p>If you're married, Georgia allows a tax deduction on the first $4,000 you put into savings per child, per year. The defintion of what school means is broad: vocational, four-year public or private, graduate school, medical and law schools. All of it.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/georgia-insurance-commissioner-jim-beck-suspends-himself-from-office" title="Governor suspends Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/Georgia_Insurance_Commissioner_Jim_Becks_0_7278641_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/Georgia_Insurance_Commissioner_Jim_Becks_0_7278641_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/Georgia_Insurance_Commissioner_Jim_Becks_0_7278641_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/Georgia_Insurance_Commissioner_Jim_Becks_0_7278641_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/Georgia_Insurance_Commissioner_Jim_Becks_0_7278641_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Georgia Insurance Commissioner Jim Becks suspends himself" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Governor suspends Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Dale Russell</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 I-Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 16 2019 02:49PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 17 2019 06:57PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Georgia Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck announced Thursday that he is voluntarily suspending himself from office after his indictment on fraud charges.</p><p>In a letter sent to Gov. Brian Kemp, Beck declared his innocence and said he doesn’t intend to resign.</p><p>“In the coming months, it will, unfortunately, be necessary for me to spend a significant amount of my time defending myself against these false charges,” Beck wrote in the letter. “Preparing for that trial will be a significant distraction from my public duties.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/gov-kemp-sends-letter-to-georgia-insurance-commissioner-jim-beck-asking-for-resignation" title="Gov. Kemp asks Georgia Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck to resign" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/14/JimBeck_051419_1557853061703_7257091_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/14/JimBeck_051419_1557853061703_7257091_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/14/JimBeck_051419_1557853061703_7257091_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/14/JimBeck_051419_1557853061703_7257091_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/14/JimBeck_051419_1557853061703_7257091_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Gov. Kemp asks Georgia Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck to resign</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 I-Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 15 2019 05:14PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 15 2019 05:46PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Governor Brian Kemp has asked Georgia Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck to resign following his federal indictment Tuesday.</p><p>MORE: Grand jury indicts Georgia Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck</p><p>In a letter sent to Beck on Wednesday, the governor wrote in part:</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/national-news/2019-fleet-week-new-york"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/22/Fleet_Week_underway_0_7303086_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Fleet_Week_underway_0_20190522223134-402970"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>2019 Fleet Week New York</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/i-team/at-least-300-drones-spotted-over-ga-prisons-last-year"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Drone%20by%20fence_1558574851028.JPG_7304102_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Drone by fence_1558574851028.JPG.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>At least 300 drones spotted over GA prisons last year</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mom-outraged-after-retailer-sends-her-adult-sized-dress-that-barely-fits-her-4-year-old-daughter"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/22/ugcapproved_childdress_052219_1558564562550_7303469_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Kirsty Dee tweeted photos of her daughter barely fitting in a size eight dress that was ordered online. (Photo courtesy: Kirsty Dee via Twitter)" title="ugcapproved_childdress_052219-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mom outraged after retailer sends her adult-sized dress that barely fits her 4-year-old daughter</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/national-news/mississippi-lawmaker-punched-wife-after-she-took-too-long-to-undress-for-sex-report-alleges"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/22/Doug%20McLeod%20resize_1558566217868.jpg_7303163_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Republican state Rep. Doug McLeod is shown in an official Mississippi House of Representatives image. (Photo credit: Mississippi House of Representatives)" title="Doug McLeod resize_1558566217868.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mississippi lawmaker punched wife after she took too long to undress for sex, report alleges</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3871_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3871"></span> <div id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/hartsfield-jackson-international-airport-prepares-for-busy-memorial-day-weekend" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/V%20AIRPORT%20HOLIDAY%20%20TRAVEL%20PRESSER%20%205P_00.00.13.11_1558579643565.png_7304238_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/V%20AIRPORT%20HOLIDAY%20%20TRAVEL%20PRESSER%20%205P_00.00.13.11_1558579643565.png_7304238_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/V%20AIRPORT%20HOLIDAY%20%20TRAVEL%20PRESSER%20%205P_00.00.13.11_1558579643565.png_7304238_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/V%20AIRPORT%20HOLIDAY%20%20TRAVEL%20PRESSER%20%205P_00.00.13.11_1558579643565.png_7304238_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/V%20AIRPORT%20HOLIDAY%20%20TRAVEL%20PRESSER%20%205P_00.00.13.11_1558579643565.png_7304238_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport prepares for busy memorial day weekend</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ric-flair-recovering-at-home-following-surgery" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/11/09/P%20RIC%20FLAIR%202_00.01.54.02_1510233527946_4496381_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/11/09/P%20RIC%20FLAIR%202_00.01.54.02_1510233527946_4496381_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/11/09/P%20RIC%20FLAIR%202_00.01.54.02_1510233527946_4496381_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/11/09/P%20RIC%20FLAIR%202_00.01.54.02_1510233527946_4496381_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/11/09/P%20RIC%20FLAIR%202_00.01.54.02_1510233527946_4496381_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Ric Flair recovering at home following surgery</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/national-news/2019-fleet-week-new-york" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/22/Fleet_Week_underway_0_7303086_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/22/Fleet_Week_underway_0_7303086_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/22/Fleet_Week_underway_0_7303086_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/22/Fleet_Week_underway_0_7303086_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/22/Fleet_Week_underway_0_7303086_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>2019 Fleet Week New York</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/i-team/at-least-300-drones-spotted-over-ga-prisons-last-year" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Drone%20by%20fence_1558574851028.JPG_7304102_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Drone%20by%20fence_1558574851028.JPG_7304102_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Drone%20by%20fence_1558574851028.JPG_7304102_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Drone%20by%20fence_1558574851028.JPG_7304102_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Drone%20by%20fence_1558574851028.JPG_7304102_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>At least 300 drones spotted over GA prisons last year</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/atlanta-city-council-holds-hearing-on-proposed-smoking-ban-expansion" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/P%20CITY%20SMOKING%20BAN%20EXPANDS%205P%20_00.01.52.22_1558570695545.png_7303803_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/P%20CITY%20SMOKING%20BAN%20EXPANDS%205P%20_00.01.52.22_1558570695545.png_7303803_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/P%20CITY%20SMOKING%20BAN%20EXPANDS%205P%20_00.01.52.22_1558570695545.png_7303803_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/P%20CITY%20SMOKING%20BAN%20EXPANDS%205P%20_00.01.52.22_1558570695545.png_7303803_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/P%20CITY%20SMOKING%20BAN%20EXPANDS%205P%20_00.01.52.22_1558570695545.png_7303803_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Atlanta City Council holds hearing on proposed smoking ban expansion</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8047_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8047"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 