h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> Aspirational student tells story of debt-free college plan

By Dana Fowle, FOX 5 I-Team

Posted Aug 16 2019 08:46AM EDT
Video Posted Aug 16 2019 08:35AM EDT
Updated Aug 16 2019 08:59AM EDT a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_424115249_424114507_124718";this.videosJson='[{"id":"424114507","video":"595408","title":"Local%20girl%20gets%20%243m%20in%20scholarships","caption":"Her%20secret%3F%20Just%20ask%20for%20it.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F16%2FLocal_girl_gets__3m_in_scholarships_0_7597018_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F16%2FLocal_girl_gets__3m_in_scholarships_595408_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1660566926%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DpBARGDrT9A5qPQ79iJkWdcV2dj0","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fi-team%2Faspirational-student-tells-story-of-debt-free-college-plan"}},"createDate":"Aug 16 2019 08:35AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_424115249_424114507_124718",video:"595408",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/Local_girl_gets__3m_in_scholarships_0_7597018_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Her%2520secret%253F%2520Just%2520ask%2520for%2520it.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/16/Local_girl_gets__3m_in_scholarships_595408_1800.mp4?Expires=1660566926&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=pBARGDrT9A5qPQ79iJkWdcV2dj0",eventLabel:"Local%20girl%20gets%20%243m%20in%20scholarships-424114507",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fi-team%2Faspirational-student-tells-story-of-debt-free-college-plan"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Dana Fowle, FOX 5 I-Team

Posted Aug 16 2019 08:46AM EDT
Video Posted Aug 16 2019 08:35AM EDT
Updated Aug 16 2019 08:59AM EDT class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-424115249-424112795"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/IMG_7268_1565958698671_7596762_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/IMG_7268_1565958698671_7596762_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/IMG_7268_1565958698671_7596762_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/IMG_7268_1565958698671_7596762_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/IMG_7268_1565958698671_7596762_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="She worked the scholarship game to her advantage." /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>She worked the scholarship game to her advantage.</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-424115249-424112795" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/IMG_7268_1565958698671_7596762_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/IMG_7268_1565958698671_7596762_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/IMG_7268_1565958698671_7596762_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/IMG_7268_1565958698671_7596762_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/IMG_7268_1565958698671_7596762_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="She worked the scholarship game to her advantage." /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>She worked the scholarship game to her advantage.</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-424115249" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines424115249' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/i-team/aps-offers-free-lunches-2019-2020-school-year"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/05/Free%20Lunch%20APS2_1565026027068.jpg_7573881_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Free lunches for all catches APS parents off guard</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/i-team/baby-boomers-burdened-by-college-loans"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/05/Baby%20Boomer%20School%20Debt_1565026874267.JPG_7573888_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>College Park, Ga.</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/i-team/2-apps-make-back-to-school-shopping-worth-it"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/29/Rakuten%20app_1564401296484.jpg_7555472_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Get deeper back-to-school deals</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/i-team/government-may-require-finance-courses"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/bank_1563304886946_7526509_ver1.0_160_90.JPG) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Early finance lessons are life-long lessons</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>SOUTH FULTON, Ga.</strong> - Young people heading off to college right now can tell you that it's so expensive. But a South Fulton high school student has pushed back and won. She's going for free.</p> <p>Let me give you this young lady's back story. Victoria Lamar is beginning her sophomore year at the <a href="https://www.usfca.edu/">University of San Francisco.</a> She says it's about $68,000 a year. She tells me she wasn't the top of her class. She didn't do that well on her SATs either. But she is going to college for free.</p> <p>Her plan to go to college for free began as a ninth grader at <a href="https://www.fultonschools.org/westlakehs">Westlake High School</a> in the city of South Fulton. She decided to start by making herself stand out.</p> <p>"I did research at Morehouse School of Medicine which led me to research at Emory University. I started my own non-profit, We are Pearls, which was a mentorship program. I did a lot of community service," the now college sophomore told me.</p> <p>Four years of that and she definitely stood out. But you still have to pay for college, unless you don't. When she started her senior year, she applied for scholarships. She treated it like homework, she said..</p> <p>"I translated the same thing to scholarships knowing that this is a scholarship. It has a deadline. If I don't do it, I won't get to choose a college that I want to attend," she said.</p> <p>Now before you say. 'Well, go-getters like her get scholarships. Not average kids.' Well ya gotta hear her out. She says, she had a 96 average, but her SAT score was not great.</p> <p>"If you're failing at one thing, everything else has to be up. So, although my test scores weren't good, at all, I knew that - extracurriculars...I did sports in high school. I did a lot of community service. I just knew that all of those activities I was a part of created a story."</p> <p>She got on the internet and applied for every scholarship she could find and not just the big ones.</p> <p>"People don't apply to the small scholarships the $500, $250."</p> <p>But Victoria did, and she found cash in the strangest of places.</p> <p>"Churches," she said. </p> <p>But like you I thought, well, church. Nope.</p> <p>"Church's Chicken," she said. "I was just surprised. I got the scholarship. They sent me a backpack with toiletries in it with Church's Chicken Foundation. I was, like, wow."</p> <p>Here's the big reveal. She estimates she has about $3 million in free scholarship money. Here's how she did it. She started her internet search with things unique to her: African-American, woman, single-parent household, STEM studies. She wrote essays. She sent them in. And she got rejected.</p> <p>"I heard 'no' from August to January. I heard 'no'. I probably received 50 nos," she recalled.</p> <p>But she kept at it. By February, the yeses were rolling in. She said her down-to-earth essays sold her.</p> <p>"In these essays, this is the only thing they'll know about you. If I'm reading your essay and I can't tell who you are from the essay then you are most likely not going to get the scholarships."</p> <p>Victoria Lamar now runs her own company <a href="https://www.securingdegrees.org/">- Securing Degrees Debt Free -</a> teaching young people to do just what she did. Her business is so successful that she now offers modest, college scholarships herself to students. She teaches essay writing and how to make yourself stand out. But she also offers advice on avoiding scholarship scams: if the scholarship has no past winners, odd contact information, or asks you to pay an entry fee then move on and find the ones that will pay you to go to school.</p> <p>This entrepreneurial college student has a seminar coming up. Charges dropped. So why does the arrest still show up on an employer background check?" data-articleId="423967621" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/15/Wrong_arrest_record_0_7596449_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/15/Wrong_arrest_record_0_7596449_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/15/Wrong_arrest_record_0_7596449_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/15/Wrong_arrest_record_0_7596449_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/15/Wrong_arrest_record_0_7596449_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Wrong arrest record" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bad arrest. Charges dropped. So why does the arrest still show up on an employer background check?</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Randy Travis</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 I-Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 02:06PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 11:19PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>You’re arrested for a crime you did not commit. The charges are soon dropped.</p><p>You'd think that arrest would automatically disappear from any future background checks, like for jobs or housing. After all, it's only fair. You've done nothing wrong.</p><p>Yet one couple has realized that the system innocent Georgians face is anything but fair.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/i-team/gbi-investigating-how-puerto-rican-drivers-license-applicants-are-treated" title="GBI investigating how Puerto Rican driver's license applicants are treated" data-articleId="423884407" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/14/GBI_investigating_how_Puerto_Rican_drive_0_7593836_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/14/GBI_investigating_how_Puerto_Rican_drive_0_7593836_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/14/GBI_investigating_how_Puerto_Rican_drive_0_7593836_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/14/GBI_investigating_how_Puerto_Rican_drive_0_7593836_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/14/GBI_investigating_how_Puerto_Rican_drive_0_7593836_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="GBI investigating how Puerto Rican driver’s license applicants are treated" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>GBI investigating how Puerto Rican driver's license applicants are treated</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Dale Russell</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 I-Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 11:11PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 06:03PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Department of Drivers Services Commissioner, Spencer Moore, has asked the GBI to investigate how Puerto Rican driver’s license applicants are treated.</p><p>Our I-Team was told this late last night as they prepared to report a story about one American citizen, born in Puerto Rico, who was arrested when he applied for his driver’s license.</p><p>A federal lawsuit also claims the driver services department forces applicants to pass a quiz, testing their knowledge - not of driving, but of Puerto Rico. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/i-team/former-insurance-commissioner-jim-beck-facing-more-charges" title="Former Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck facing more charges" data-articleId="423879242" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/14/Former_Insurance_Commissioner_Jim_Beck_f_0_7593567_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/14/Former_Insurance_Commissioner_Jim_Beck_f_0_7593567_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/14/Former_Insurance_Commissioner_Jim_Beck_f_0_7593567_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/14/Former_Insurance_Commissioner_Jim_Beck_f_0_7593567_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/14/Former_Insurance_Commissioner_Jim_Beck_f_0_7593567_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Former Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck facing more charges" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Former Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck facing more charges</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Dale Russell</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 I-Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 10:41PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Major new developments in the case against former Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck. Late Wednesday, a federal grand jury handed up a superseding indictment against Beck accusing him of five new charges.</p><p>Former Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck was already facing a tough legal challenge. Now, he faces new allegations - a total of 43 counts - he will have to defend.</p><p>In May, a federal grand jury indicted then Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck on 38 counts of mail fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering. 